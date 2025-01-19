  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Merab vs Sandhagen

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 22, 2016
Messages
1,779
Reaction score
1,529
Sean O'Malley will probably get the rematch, but I would love to see that fight.

Especially since Merab has already cleared out the division.

It would be a fresh matchup for him, and Sandhagen, on top of everything, has great cardio.

It sucks when someone starts winning a lot because some people tend to think they are invincible and that, mathematically, if fighter A lost to B, they will logically lose to C as well.

However, Sandhagen has his unique traits and deserved to have this chance and be tested against Merab.
 
I don't want to see O'malley get humped for 5 rounds again.

Whoever fights Merab next needs to train for 3 round sprint to knock Merab out.

You're not going to outlast 5 rounds against him.
 
FreedomCricket said:
No thanks. Pantoja has nothing for Merab.

Let Merab fight Cory. Then fight Ilia at 145.
Click to expand...
I think he may have the cardio to compete at least. I just don't know who else. I would love to see him humiliate sugar again but at 135 why Cory. He just lost to Umar convincingly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Merab vs Sean breakdown
Replies
5
Views
606
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
TerraRayzing
Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
5K
wrb
W
A
Merab will wipe the floor with Umar if they fight
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
krelianx
Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy
Replies
15
Views
816
agibmxmma
agibmxmma

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,704
Messages
56,790,038
Members
175,410
Latest member
OlettaDetta

Share this page

Back
Top