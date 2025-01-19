Merab vs Sandhagen

Sean O'Malley will probably get the rematch, but I would love to see that fight.



Especially since Merab has already cleared out the division.



It would be a fresh matchup for him, and Sandhagen, on top of everything, has great cardio.



It sucks when someone starts winning a lot because some people tend to think they are invincible and that, mathematically, if fighter A lost to B, they will logically lose to C as well.



However, Sandhagen has his unique traits and deserved to have this chance and be tested against Merab.