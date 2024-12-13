How do you rank BW all time?

DanDragon Machi
IMO Petr Yan was the most well rounded BM fighter all time, probably the most talented too . But I don't his tools are most difficut to be stopped than Merab's (elite wrestling plus infinite cardio). On the another hand Merab is a little bit unidiensional
In prime I would rank like this
1. Petr Yan
2. TJ Dillashaw
3. Dominick Cruz
4. Merab
5. O'Malley
6. Sterling
7. Umar
8. Cejudo
9. Renan Barão
10. Cody Garbrandt
