How do you rank BW all time?

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
972
Reaction score
691
IMO Petr Yan was the most well rounded BM fighter all time, probably the most talented too . But I don't his tools are most difficut to be stopped than Merab's (elite wrestling plus infinite cardio). On the another hand Merab is a little bit unidiensional

In prime I would rank like this

1. Petr Yan
2. TJ Dillashaw
3. Dominick Cruz
4. Merab
5. O'Malley
6. Sterling
7. Umar
8. Cejudo
9. Renan Barão
10. Cody Garbrandt
 
Merab beats everyone on that list im fairly certain. I like Dillashaw and cruz alot but I dont see them KOing merab so he eventually grinds both out.


Ironically i think Merabs hardest matchup is probably sterling
 
Technicality, but isn't bantomweight usually abbreviated as BW? Dillishaw is too high and is a cheater.
 
Usually I just take notes after each time, then every 6 months or so I put them in a general order. If I remember a really special one I'll put a star by that date. I don't have records going back very far so I don't know what my actual best BM of all-time was but for the last 5-10 years it's a pretty thorough Excel spreadsheet. Generally if I mutter "takes a load off my mind!" afterwards then it was a good one.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Merab beats everyone on that list im fairly certain. I like Dillashaw and cruz alot but I dont see them KOing merab so he eventually grinds both out.


Ironically i think Merabs hardest matchup is probably sterling
Click to expand...
I agree, was pretty hard to me to choice between Merab, TJ and Cruz tbh
 
Prime against prime, I can't see TJ being ranked above Cruz. When Dominick was healthy, he was so hard to hit, and he had a fairly good chin as well so even when someone dd hit him, he bounced back and was hitting you with crazy combinations or taking you down.
 
  1. Cruz
  2. Sterling
  3. Dillashaw
  4. Barao
  5. Merab
  6. Garbrandt
  7. O’Malley
  8. Faber
  9. Cejudo?
  10. Torres?
I don’t know how to rank “skill wise,” that just seems like a lot of subjective weirdness. What we think of a fighter’s skillset doesn’t mean dick if they aren’t winning fights and titles and putting together a solid resume.
 
VinceArch said:
Prime against prime, I can't see TJ being ranked above Cruz. When Dominick was healthy, he was so hard to hit, and he had a fairly good chin as well so even when someone dd hit him, he bounced back and was hitting you with crazy combinations or taking you down.
Click to expand...
Yep but TJ had a most punch power
 
BFoe said:
  1. Cruz
  2. Sterling
  3. Dillashaw
  4. Barao
  5. Merab
  6. Garbrandt
  7. O’Malley
  8. Faber
  9. Cejudo?
  10. Torres?
I don’t know how to rank “skill wise,” that just seems like a lot of subjective weirdness. What we think of a fighter’s skillset doesn’t mean dick if they aren’t winning fights and titles and putting together a solid resume.
Click to expand...
Do you really think Yan is a worse fighter than Faber, Torres, Cody and Barão?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
Prime for prime how would you rank the best fighters all time by class?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
jackleeb
jackleeb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,493
Messages
56,650,318
Members
175,334
Latest member
dubhlinn

Share this page

Back
Top