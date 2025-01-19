  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Would Islam, Usman N and Khabib get gassed out by round 4 vs a LW like Merab?

W

wolffanghameha

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 7, 2014
Messages
663
Reaction score
705
If Merab was 20-25lbs heavier (25lbs since heavier guys can cut more water) and proportionately taller/longer, would he gas out the Eagles LWs? When I watching him beat Umar, I was thinking it's further confirmation that BW is better-skilled than LW nowadays (has been for a few years). People were rightly high on Umar being the new dominant champ from that camp, on par with Islam, but Merab made him look like nothing special in rds 4 and 5.

I think a "LW Merab" would gas out Islam, worse than Volk did in their first fight - by the end, Volk was doing quite well in the wrestling. Only seen two Usman fights (vs Benson and another), but he seems to fight similarly to Umar so I'm guessing LW Merab can make it happen. Khabib I'm not so sure about, since we've never seen him against anyone who's a great MMA wrestler and willing to use it against him, so we don't know how tired he'd get or how he looks when tired.

Yeh sure, if he was 20lbs heavier he might not be able to sustain a high pace for as long, but even if he loses some stamina, he has such a surplus that it probably wouldn't matter.

Yes he'd also have to worry about the extra KO power, especially before he gasses them out, but we've seen him on the feet with powerful early-fight strikers like Marlon and O'Malley. We know he can take a punch. Plus his recovery is good after being rocked. And it's not like these three are known for big power. The main KO risk is a head kick from Usman/Islam or Khabib hitting him with one big punch (eg leaping rear uppercut). Not like we're putting his skillset against Chandler or Oliveira, who have big KO power.
 
Must be peak derangement if you start giggling over fanfiction fighters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

deviake
Merab is great, but lets chill brah
2
Replies
28
Views
300
Söze Aldo
Söze Aldo
D
Usman Nurmagamedov in the UFC
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
4K
Chayanne
Chayanne
MarioLemieux
Media Belal says Khabib and Islam destroy him, so what does that say about WW after tonight?
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
Steve Fox
Steve Fox
TerraRayzing
does Umar lack heart or was it lack of experience?
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
779
HHJ
HHJ
TerraRayzing
Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
5K
wrb
W

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,697
Messages
56,789,652
Members
175,410
Latest member
OlettaDetta

Share this page

Back
Top