Would Islam, Usman N and Khabib get gassed out by round 4 vs a LW like Merab?

If Merab was 20-25lbs heavier (25lbs since heavier guys can cut more water) and proportionately taller/longer, would he gas out the Eagles LWs? When I watching him beat Umar, I was thinking it's further confirmation that BW is better-skilled than LW nowadays (has been for a few years). People were rightly high on Umar being the new dominant champ from that camp, on par with Islam, but Merab made him look like nothing special in rds 4 and 5.



I think a "LW Merab" would gas out Islam, worse than Volk did in their first fight - by the end, Volk was doing quite well in the wrestling. Only seen two Usman fights (vs Benson and another), but he seems to fight similarly to Umar so I'm guessing LW Merab can make it happen. Khabib I'm not so sure about, since we've never seen him against anyone who's a great MMA wrestler and willing to use it against him, so we don't know how tired he'd get or how he looks when tired.



Yeh sure, if he was 20lbs heavier he might not be able to sustain a high pace for as long, but even if he loses some stamina, he has such a surplus that it probably wouldn't matter.



Yes he'd also have to worry about the extra KO power, especially before he gasses them out, but we've seen him on the feet with powerful early-fight strikers like Marlon and O'Malley. We know he can take a punch. Plus his recovery is good after being rocked. And it's not like these three are known for big power. The main KO risk is a head kick from Usman/Islam or Khabib hitting him with one big punch (eg leaping rear uppercut). Not like we're putting his skillset against Chandler or Oliveira, who have big KO power.