Are the Dagestani' losing their edge OR are other's catching up????

Lionheart7167

Umar wasn't able to keep up with Merab a couple weeks ago, although it doesn't appear anyone can.

Watching Usman fight today, he didn't look like the world beater many claimed him to be. I don't think Hughes won, although it was extremely competitive, and if Hughes got the nod, I wouldn't have screamed robbery. It was an insanely close, competitive fight. Hughes was clearly more athletic, and had a better gas tank, but Usman appeared more refined and had a better overall MMA game.

It seems like the Dagestani' are letting the foot off the gas a bit. Either that, or the competition is right there behind them, and perhaps caught up.

I don't get the sense that Umar and Usman (and several of the others) have the killer instinct and desire to win that Islam and Khabib have.

Thoughts?
 
Wait you mean once they fought guys with cardio and TDD their striking weakness might get exposed???

Wow who could've predicted that
 
markg171 said:
Wait you mean once they fought guys with cardio and TDD their striking weakness might get exposed???

Wow who could've predicted that
You're framing Merab as just a "guy with cardio"? Lol he may have the best cardio of any MMA fighter in existence.

Pretty much everyone will get outlasted & outworked by him when the fights go long, it's not as shameful as you're making it out to be.
 
Islam looked very human in the first Volk fight :p
aw50pnu2duha1.jpg

Even had the PTSD eyes -.-
 
Khabib and Islam are just better overall athletes in terms of strength/cardio.

And Khabib is a level above Islam. Really shows how insane the levels are because people compare everyone to them, when Umar and Usman are fantastic athletes with their own unique styles.

They also are outfighting kickboxers, while Khabib/Islam are more wrestler/grapplers. Different styles with different endurance systems and techniques in fights.
 
svmr_db said:
You're framing Merab as just a "guy with cardio"? Lol he may have the best cardio of any MMA fighter in existence.

Pretty much everyone will get outlasted & outworked by him when the fights go long, it's not as shameful as you're making it out to be.
that guy just said Islam is avoiding number 1 contenders even though he accepted to fight arman and oliveira and both of them pulled out on fight week. He is the most biased poster on this entire forum, I get hating a fighter but making such ridiculous arguments is so stupid to me. Saying Islam ducked oliveira/arman is like saying Pereira is ducking people he already beat like Jan blachowciz or some shit
 
Usman isn't as good as khabib/islam or at least not yet since he's 28. The dagestanis are good but people expecting them to all be championship level are pushing it, Khabib, Islam, and maybe ankalaev are the only ones that can get a belt in the UFC. Shamil Musaev in PFL is also arguably the best WW on the planet
 
They can't all be easy, brather
 
The Umar/Merab fight says more about Merab than it does Umar. All-in-all, Umar still showed a ton of skills and abilities in that fight.

Usman... just isn't that guy. His offense is mostly point-scoring and his overall strategy is to use footwork and wrestling to get himself out of danger. He's one of those guys who really has to stay safe to win fights.
 
Dem catchin' up fam ⛹️ same ting happenin' in slaps 💯 Hawaii was di Dagestan of #PowerSlap slappin' imbedded mad deep inni di culture but mandem catchin' up now 🫵👇 one UK striker had bro fallin' at 2x gravity swear down 🚫🧢
 
svmr_db said:
You're framing Merab as just a "guy with cardio"? Lol he may have the best cardio of any MMA fighter in existence.

Pretty much everyone will get outlasted & outworked by him when the fights go long, it's not as shameful as you're making it out to be.
That's not what I said at all but enjoy the Sherdog likes dude
 
swizztony said:
I just think Usman and umar are Muay Thai guys who started wrestling in their late teens. Not sure why people expect them to be khabib or Islam or khamzat
Most logical explanation, the level of wrestling definitely seems to be a level below.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
that guy just said Islam is avoiding number 1 contenders even though he accepted to fight arman and oliveira and both of them pulled out on fight week. He is the most biased poster on this entire forum, I get hating a fighter but making such ridiculous arguments is so stupid to me. Saying Islam ducked oliveira/arman is like saying Pereira is ducking people he already beat like Jan blachowciz or some shit
You do realize that only being able to name 2 fighters out of Islam's 5 title fights, let alone his pre title run, proves my point for me that Islam's always fighting non-contenders right
 
Islam, Usmar and Umar are 64-2.

They're pretty fucking good.

Khabib was just GOAT tier and on another level so they are more heavily scrutanized living in his shadow. A generational talent.

ZybPe4Y.gif


3ba51f86fa146438ad5f3b54165d4d02.gif
 
These guys are not on the pedestal that Khabib is on. So when they look human we think less of them, but they are still incredible.

That being said, I think it puts any other fight that wants to be the best on notice to train that much harder. Only problem is, the Khabib's camp has half a dozen of these killers which elevates everyone just that much more!
 
