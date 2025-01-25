Are the Dagestani' losing their edge OR are other's catching up????

Lionheart7167
Umar wasn't able to keep up with Merab a couple weeks ago, although it doesn't appear anyone can.
Watching Usman fight today, he didn't look like the world beater many claimed him to be. I don't think Hughes won, although it was extremely competitive, and if Hughes got the nod, I wouldn't have screamed robbery. It was an insanely close, competitive fight. Hughes was clearly more athletic, and had a better gas tank, but Usman appeared more refined and had a better overall MMA game.
It seems like the Dagestani' are letting the foot off the gas a bit. Either that, or the competition is right there behind them, and perhaps caught up.
I don't get the sense that Umar and Usman (and several of the others) have the killer instinct and desire to win that Islam and Khabib have.
Thoughts?
