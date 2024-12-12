Usman is underrated. He may be ahead of GSP. His fight against Khamzat was incredible, he won that fight. Leon was his kryptonite.

Leon Edwards

Usman is seriously underrated people are acting as if he is washed up. He won the Khamzat fight to many people and look what Khamzat did to Whitaker and others.

GSP has a better streak but Usman has much better competition. Leon is better than almost everyone GSP fought. Burns would beat all of GSPs opponents. After what Usman did you Khamzat he would beat Bisping too.

GSP/Usman
Leon/Woodley
Hughes

If that was a 5 round fight Usman would have stopped him no doubt about it.

Leon was just his kryptonite precision striker with good enough grappling to keep him off.
 
I don't think Khamzat is a good fighter. Whenever he gets pushed to the limit, he barely squeezes it out.

And he's like 30.

When Jones was his age, he was already over the hill.
 
There is no possible way for Usman to have won that fight unless you inexplicably gave Khamzat a 10-9 for round 1 after Usman was controlled for 90% of the round, was out struck 61-5, and was almost finished with a RNC.

Scoring it 28-28 is reasonable and so is 29-27 Khamzat. Those are the only 2 possible scores and anything else should be ignored.
 
I do agree with the point and at the same time really not with your examples.

In no way did he beat Khamzat, that's just a bad take man. Jeez.

He is evenly matched with Leon, who doesn't dominate him in true 'kryptonite' fashion. Could win a third fight, so he's for sure a bit underrated.
 
I was one of Kamarus biggest fans. I still am a big fan but I feel like I overrated him . Before his loss to Edwards I thought he was the best welterweight ever and one of the best fighters ever but his performances against Edwards opened my eyes a bit. His grappling is good but not as good as I used to think. He doesn't have the skills to take guys down and ground and pound or submit them. Thats part of why he lost to Edwards rhr first time letting guys hang around with non fight finishing grappling.
 
Usman is still a game fighter he just has bum knees. Now that he's getting older he'll be done soon
 
moongaze said:
I was one of Kamarus biggest fans. I still am a big fan but I feel like I overrated him . Before his loss to Edwards I thought he was the best welterweight ever and one of the best fighters ever but his performances against Edwards opened my eyes a bit. His grappling is good but not as good as I used to think. He doesn't have the skills to take guys down and ground and pound or submit them. Thats part of why he lost to Edwards rhr first time letting guys hang around with non fight finishing grappling.
I agree, people are very biased by his title defenses record but his resume is not that good and he is not a great finisher . People underestimate him right now, claiming that he is in decline, but his performance is the same as when he was dominating the division. What has changed is his opponents, Edwards and Khamzat are way better than Covington, Masvidal, Woodley....
 
He didn't beat Khamzat but I believe he has more left in the tank at WW. He can still get a couple of good wins.
 
He's a top 3 WW I guess, but he benefitted from a lot of undersized WW's getting multiple title shots.
 
Past prime Usman only lost by fluke KO to Edwards and fought basically a draw in 3 round fight with prime Chimaev.

peak Usman vs peak Edwards - 70/30 Usman
peak Usman vs peak Chimaev - 70/30 Usman (5 round fight)
 
