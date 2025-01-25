Usman vs Paul Hughes, Who you got?

Um this fight is like literally today and there's like zero discussion going on ANYWHERE, and it always looked to me Sherdog is on PFL's payroll or some shit so hopefully I can post it here.



You know, Paul Hughes is as legit as they come. I rate him higher than Ian Garry who I never much cared for. ( Yes, I am aware he had a good showing against Shavkat.)



And obviously, Usman can probably beat anybody at LW other than Islam.



I think Paul Hughes stacks up well against UFC top 10 as well. This fight is really, really good and doesn't seem to get the attention that it really deserves. One is undefeated, and the other has avenged his only loss, and really at their physical peaks.



In my opinion, this fight is probably the best fight PFL will be able to put together given who they have left on their roster. They are extremely top heavy, and I don't see any match up between two top young fighters like this in any of their divisions. PFL really shouldn't have signed Ngannou in my opinion who seems washed up and irrelevant, a deadly combination. It's looking like they signed a guy who isn't going to fight much, not doing jackshit like he pretended was for the fellow fighters, and they lost Kayla Harrison, a top WMMA fighter, and looking like they are going to lose Amosov, Aaron Pico and Nemkov. This might be THE fight for PFL regardless of how long they can stick around....



So, who you got, Usman or Paul Hughes?



I think Paul can beat Usman if Usman really looked past Paul Hughes like he's talking, but we all know fighters say whatever they want usually. If he took him seriously, you would have to favour Usman, but Paul Hughes is really, really good. But nobody knows if he can handle Khabib clan's grappling.



Usman is at least as good as Umar perhaps, but I rate Umar higher. He's more of a finisher too. He's at worst top 3 in the world, whereas I think Paul Hughes can be top 10 maybe, but not sure how high he can go. We, well me I guess, saw a lot more of Usman than Hughes, but this kid is legit and this is a hell of a fight. I feel like this would get talked about a hundred times more if this was on a UFC ppv, but PFL is a joke, so I understand that there's not much interest. But this is a great, great fight and it really sucks it's not really getting the attention it deserves, thus the thread.



I do think Hughes can win this one. I think Hughes is better on the feet whereas Usman likes to fight at range and set his takedowns up. This is one of those fights where if Hughes were to lose, he's a can, and if Usman loses, he got exposed. I think the truth is that both of these guys are best of the best who just wasn't signed by the UFC.



I think the line for me would be Usman -320 Hughes +250, whereas Usman opened at - 800 and hovering around - 650 right now. I guess people don't think he can handle Usman's grappling. Usman is a bigger guy too, not sure if he could ever make FW at any point like Hughes did.



I do think Hughes is good enough to pull it off though.