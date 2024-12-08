MarioLemieux
It must be frustrating for Islam to have to wait it out at LW watching these inferior fighters with a guy he handles in the training room on the regular as champ.
It's kind of a Merab and Sterling situation.
And I wonder what Khabib thinks about the fact that he destroys all of these guys including Islam but has been retired for the last 4 years.
