Media Belal says Khabib and Islam destroy him, so what does that say about WW after tonight?

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
656
Reaction score
1,729
It must be frustrating for Islam to have to wait it out at LW watching these inferior fighters with a guy he handles in the training room on the regular as champ.

It's kind of a Merab and Sterling situation.

And I wonder what Khabib thinks about the fact that he destroys all of these guys including Islam but has been retired for the last 4 years.

 
So why is Islam cutting an insane amount of weight to make 155? Dude is fucking massive and probably heavier than Garry.

Can Kadyrov just kill a guy and give him a new kidney? Maybe that's it...
 
If Ian Machado Garry could come a breath away from choking out Shavkat, what does Belal do to him? What does Islam do to Belal? What does Khabib do to all of them?
 
deadshot138 said:
Yea because Eagles MMA fighters are totally known for moving up in weight.

These guys turn their gym mats into a staph swamp during weight cuts just to barely make the smallest weight possible, what makes you think he all of a sudden wants to move to 170 lol
Click to expand...

Islam was begging to move up when Leon was champ but only stayed at LW because Belal got the title.
 
MarioLemieux said:
It must be frustrating for Islam to have to wait it out at LW watching these inferior fighters with a guy he handles in the training room on the regular as champ.

It's kind of a Merab and Sterling situation.

And I wonder what Khabib thinks about the fact that he destroys all of these guys including Islam but has been retired for the last 4 years.

Click to expand...

Islam isn't owed anything though and has a fight in front of him already
 
MarioLemieux said:
Inadvertedly yes. Through the kindness of Khabib's heart Islam is now stuck at LW rematching guys he already beat instead of pursuing his dream was to move up.
Click to expand...
This is setting up the inevitable Islam heel turn!!!


"Khabib was never my friend Inshallah! He was never my brather, brather."
 
HHJ said:
This is setting up the inevitable Islam heel turn!!!


"Khabib was never my friend Inshallah! He was never my brather, brather."
Click to expand...

Sidney Crosby would be a better account than Mario Lemieux at this point.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: HHJ
Substance Abuse said:
Sidney Crosby would be a better account than Mario Lemieux at this point.
Click to expand...
In Sidney Crosby's dreams maybe. Mario the magnificent is the most talented player in NHL history. If he was protected like Gretzky and played on a team as good as the Oilers, and didn't suffer back injuries and get Hodgkins disease, he would be the concencus GOAT.
 
MarioLemieux said:
In Sidney Crosby's dreams maybe. Mario the magnificent is the most talented player in NHL history. If he was protected like Gretzky, and didn't suffer back injuries and get Hodgkins disease, he would be the concencus GOAT.
Click to expand...

Cool. Make better threads.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Goat Poster said:
So why is Islam cutting an insane amount of weight to make 155? Dude is fucking massive and probably heavier than Garry.

Can Kadyrov just kill a guy and give him a new kidney? Maybe that's it...
Click to expand...
He might be able to beat Belal in the training room but he doesn't want to fight some of the other welterweights of the last several years. He felt Leon was a good matchup for him but i doubt he felt as confident when Usman, Colby, Woodley were on top. Also, he will cut to the lowest weight class possible. He doesn't want to fight dudes way taller than him like Shavkat, Garry, Prates. (Even though he might actually be able to take them all down and destroy them on the mat. I would love to see a bigger and jacked Islam at 170)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Islam will probably lose to Arman at UFC 311...
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,164
Messages
56,630,905
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top