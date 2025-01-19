Merab is scared of what and who again?

I am so glad the nonsense talk is over. That was truly unbearable for the last year or so. It really felt like people never saw Merab fight before.

I had Umar up 2-0 and then Merab just took over. Thats a good life and fight experience for Umar though. I think this is gonna make him more dangerous in the future.



But goddamn I am so glad that this nonsense talk about Merab being scared is over.