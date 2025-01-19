  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Merab is scared of what and who again?

lerobshow

lerobshow

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
280
Reaction score
514
I am so glad the nonsense talk is over. That was truly unbearable for the last year or so. It really felt like people never saw Merab fight before.
I had Umar up 2-0 and then Merab just took over. Thats a good life and fight experience for Umar though. I think this is gonna make him more dangerous in the future.

But goddamn I am so glad that this nonsense talk about Merab being scared is over.
 
Just a bunch of emotional teenagers (or they acted like it at least) who don't understand the sport.
 
JBGuy420 said:
Merab beat the best striker in the division.

Then in his next fight, Merab beat the supposed best grappler in the division.
Click to expand...
before that he also had beaten a double champ, olympic gold medalist wrestler, by outwrestling him. and even the 3 fights before that one were all against former champions, one being the GOAT of the weight class above... it's bizarre.
 
lerobshow said:
I am so glad the nonsense talk is over. That was truly unbearable for the last year or so. It really felt like people never saw Merab fight before.
I had Umar up 2-0 and then Merab just took over. Thats a good life and fight experience for Umar though. I think this is gonna make him more dangerous in the future.

But goddamn I am so glad that this nonsense talk about Merab being scared is over.
Click to expand...

very hard to argue for a rematch
 
would have been scared of usada but its gone
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

krelianx
Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy
Replies
15
Views
798
agibmxmma
agibmxmma
L
Is Merab afraid of Umar?
2
Replies
28
Views
735
sickness666
sickness666
TerraRayzing
Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
5K
wrb
W
flowoftruth
Media No, Merab wasn't screwed out of a title shot
Replies
11
Views
828
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
lerobshow
5 reasons why UFC 311 is a must watch
Replies
18
Views
572
Ares Black
Ares Black

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,612
Messages
56,786,627
Members
175,405
Latest member
crabik

Share this page

Back
Top