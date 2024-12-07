One fact I'm surprised Umar never used against Merab's theory

About this whole "you haven't fought anyone, you don't deserve to fight for the title".



-Umar came to the UFC 12-0, then 6-0 in the UFC with the last victory against Cory.



-Aljamain came to the UFC 8-0 then lost 3 of his first 9 fights (not a single top name)

He then had 5 fights wins streak with his latest victory the only bigger name, being.... Cory.



We all know how Aljamain won his title.



But how come Umar is not using that fact against Merab?

Like "hey Merab, do you think Aljamain didn't deserve to fight for the title after a 5 wins streak against no names, beside Cory?"