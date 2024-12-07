One fact I'm surprised Umar never used against Merab's theory

R

Rayess

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
345
Reaction score
313
About this whole "you haven't fought anyone, you don't deserve to fight for the title".

-Umar came to the UFC 12-0, then 6-0 in the UFC with the last victory against Cory.

-Aljamain came to the UFC 8-0 then lost 3 of his first 9 fights (not a single top name)
He then had 5 fights wins streak with his latest victory the only bigger name, being.... Cory.

We all know how Aljamain won his title.

But how come Umar is not using that fact against Merab?
Like "hey Merab, do you think Aljamain didn't deserve to fight for the title after a 5 wins streak against no names, beside Cory?"
 
Rayess said:
About this whole "you haven't fought anyone, you don't deserve to fight for the title".

-Umar came to the UFC 12-0, then 6-0 in the UFC with the last victory against Cory.

-Aljamain came to the UFC 8-0 then lost 3 of his first 9 fights (not a single top name)
He then had 5 fights wins streak with his latest victory the only bigger name, being.... Cory.

We all know how Aljamain won his title.

But how come Umar is not using that fact against Merab?
Like "hey Merab, do you think Aljamain didn't deserve to fight for the title after a 5 wins streak against no names, beside Cory?"
Click to expand...
because it's silly argument, the guy is next in line just fight him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

krelianx
Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy
Replies
15
Views
532
agibmxmma
agibmxmma
AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
humdizzle
H
RonDante
Figueiredo deserves a title shot more than Umar, and it’s not close
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
2K
SamuraiBro
SamuraiBro
Ser das Trevas
Will Merab Dvalishvili be a formal challenge for Umar Nurmagomedov, as many people are saying?
Replies
7
Views
200
flektarn
flektarn
flowoftruth
Media No, Merab wasn't screwed out of a title shot
Replies
11
Views
721
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,000
Messages
56,617,790
Members
175,314
Latest member
GrandFIght98

Share this page

Back
Top