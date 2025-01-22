Umar did better than all of prime Merab's top opponents with one hand

MarioLemieux
- Sep 8, 2024
- 956
- 2,615
And still only needed one more round and he would have taken the decision on 2 of the 3 scorecards and won the fight.
The rematch can't come soon enough. That was high level and fun to watch. A grappling matrix.
Henry, Yan, O'Malley ect. have no chance.
I say book Umar vs. Suga and the winner takes on Merab in the rematch when he turns 35.
