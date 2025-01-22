Umar did better than all of prime Merab's top opponents with one hand

Umar didn't have one hand...he clearly had functionality of his other hand. Your hand is not one bone - there are 27 bones of difference significance. Umar's hand break was not so severe that he couldn't use it, that is rather clear by how...he used it. It may have been compromised, but it was not "badly" broken.



And Merab will be over 35 by the next time they fight if it were to happen again. Conversely, Umar is about to enter his peak. Merab's age is a much bigger factor in any defeat he takes on starting next year.