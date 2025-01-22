  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Umar did better than all of prime Merab's top opponents with one hand

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
956
Reaction score
2,615
And still only needed one more round and he would have taken the decision on 2 of the 3 scorecards and won the fight.

The rematch can't come soon enough. That was high level and fun to watch. A grappling matrix.

Henry, Yan, O'Malley ect. have no chance.

I say book Umar vs. Suga and the winner takes on Merab in the rematch when he turns 35.
 
Umar didn't have one hand...he clearly had functionality of his other hand. Your hand is not one bone - there are 27 bones of difference significance. Umar's hand break was not so severe that he couldn't use it, that is rather clear by how...he used it. It may have been compromised, but it was not "badly" broken.

And Merab will be over 35 by the next time they fight if it were to happen again. Conversely, Umar is about to enter his peak. Merab's age is a much bigger factor in any defeat he takes on starting next year.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Umar didn't have one hand...he clearly had functionality of his other hand. Your hand is not one bone - there are 27 bones of difference significance. Umar's hand break was not so severe that he couldn't use it, that is rather clear by how...he used it.

And Merab will be over 35 by the next time they fight if it were to happen again. Conversely, Umar is about to enter his peak. Merab's age is a much bigger factor in any defeat he takes on starting next year.
Click to expand...
Umar did have one hand though, and he only needed to win one more round on the scorecards to win.

Pesonally I thought he won the first 3 rounds but it is a bad look to get handled in the last two rounds.



 
How are you making all these threads with your hands busy fondling Umar and his team's balls?

We get it man, you are a fan
 
"Only needed to win one more round". You can literally say that about any fight.
 
umar got the same score cards as o'malley did. 48-47, 48-47, 49-46
 
Sycho Sid said:
How are you making all these threads with your hands busy fondling Umar and his team's balls?

We get it man, you are a fan
Click to expand...
Umar is being disrespected and underrated for a very close fight against a great champ with one hand. It is what it is. Someone needs to tell the truth.

humdizzle said:
umar got the same score cards as o'malley did. 48-47, 48-47, 49-46
Click to expand...
And we all know he did MUCH better.

Who cares about O'Malley's padded scorecard?
 
Umar blew his wad in rounds one and two and couldn't get it done...
If there was a another round Umar would have looked like Travis Lutter

1737521036064.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

The Legendary Scarface
UFC 306 Noche Legendary Picks
Replies
16
Views
809
The Legendary Scarface
The Legendary Scarface
tryfi
Fights to make after Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov
Replies
0
Views
459
tryfi
tryfi
D
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov
Replies
7
Views
806
Soggust
Soggust

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,886
Messages
56,799,690
Members
175,416
Latest member
Mohammed Hijab

Share this page

Back
Top