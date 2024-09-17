Merab’s knees to O’Malley’s head

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
5,630
Reaction score
13,934
Didn’t see anyone talk about them. He was perfectly timing them against Sean who was trying to use the strategy of downing himself with his arms while pinned against the cage.

As soon as he would try to down himself Merab was kneeing him in the head. It was almost automatic and probably had Sean rethinking his strategy.

Has anyone seen that implemented so well before? Merab might be the goat at knees to the opponent while they are pinned against the cage. He also beat up Sean’s legs pretty good with those knees.
 
Mike said:
Mousasi vs Weidman?
Click to expand...
Those looked legal to me but didn’t he get dqed over it? He was trying to raise Weidman’s arms off the ground and then kneeing him.

The ones Merab did were without dispute legal.
 
New downed opponent rule doesn't go into affect until November i thought.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Those looked legal to me but didn’t he get dqed over it? He was trying to raise Weidman’s arms off the ground and then kneeing him.

The ones Merab did were without dispute legal as O’Mallet touching the ground on his own and then removing them.
Click to expand...
No teh Chris was trying to get a DQ and take the easy way out but got ruled a TKO for Moose and rightfully so.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
4K
wrb
W
biscuitsbrah
Things to consider about Merab/O’Malley
2
Replies
23
Views
848
biscuitsbrah
biscuitsbrah
ExitLUPin
Aljo was never close to BW GOAT but Merab firmly ended whatever was left of that argument
Replies
14
Views
239
Rorschachxx
Rorschachxx
Superman Elbow
Which is More Demoralizing? Being Taunted by an Elite Striker or Elite Wrestler?
2
Replies
23
Views
222
Dr. Rose
Dr. Rose
markantony20
O’Malley v Vera was the first fight a fluke, did Sean evolve, or did Vera freeze?
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,545
Messages
56,201,657
Members
175,106
Latest member
Old Scratch

Share this page

Back
Top