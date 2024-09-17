Merab’s knees to O’Malley’s head

Didn’t see anyone talk about them. He was perfectly timing them against Sean who was trying to use the strategy of downing himself with his arms while pinned against the cage.



As soon as he would try to down himself Merab was kneeing him in the head. It was almost automatic and probably had Sean rethinking his strategy.



Has anyone seen that implemented so well before? Merab might be the goat at knees to the opponent while they are pinned against the cage. He also beat up Sean’s legs pretty good with those knees.