Merab refusing to fight Aljo for years is really something

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2020
- Messages
- 6,903
- Reaction score
- 24,017
While Sterling was the champ I think they offered Merab a couple of fights against him and he turned them down each time saying he didn’t want to fight his friend and team mate. At the time it was considered that he would probably lose to Sterling anyway, but now we see the levels of performance Merab has been putting in and it’s evident that he was being a bit more unselfish than first thought. He probably could have been champ for years, making millions while he was at it