Merab refusing to fight Aljo for years is really something

While Sterling was the champ I think they offered Merab a couple of fights against him and he turned them down each time saying he didn’t want to fight his friend and team mate. At the time it was considered that he would probably lose to Sterling anyway, but now we see the levels of performance Merab has been putting in and it’s evident that he was being a bit more unselfish than first thought. He probably could have been champ for years, making millions while he was at it
 
Idk man Sterling has the style to beat Merab more than O Malley and k1 Khabib
 
Rory refused to fight GSP. Fitch and Koscheck refused to fight. Dana said he could make them with money but he couldn't.
 
It reminds me of the Cain and Cormier saga, Cormier had to lose like 50 Ibs because of it and go to LHW. Remember at the time there were lots of threads everyday about them fighting, even though they said they will never ever do it
 
