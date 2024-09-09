Things to consider about Merab/O’Malley

Merab is susceptible to the left hook

We have seen Merab rocked multiple times by the left hook. Both Moraes and Cejudo were able to put him on skates before he recovered.

However O’Malley does not possess a good left hook.



If I had to pick a way for O’Malley to win, it would be by left high kick, possibly faking the left hand to set it up. If not then his best weapon, the right hand. Which is where most or all of his high level finishes come from.



Also both times Merab got rocked, he was exchanging combinations with Cejudo and Moraes. Something I don’t think Merab will be looking to do against O’Malley.

I would have liked to see Merab develop a solid jab, kind of like how Belal did. But from watching his training, that doesn’t seem to be the case.



Also borh times he got caught he was throwing a left hook at the same time.





We have seen O’Malley fight shorter fighters before

He looked pretty stumped against Munhoz before the eye poke, and he was taken down multiple times against Petr. Both guys have good pressure, but Merab has more pressure, more conditioning, better footwork, and much better takedowns.



I really think the Aljo one was much more of a mistake on his part, going southpaw and switching stances leading with his face, than it was telling on how O’Malley will deal with someone who will stay in their stance with their feet under them.



We have never seen Merab deal with a taller fighter before

Will he be able to shoot in the open against a taller guy? Will his takedowns against the cage work as well? Will he try to use his striking to set up the takedown, or will he just attempt to spam takedown after takedown on O’Malley.





Conclusion:

There is this narrative that Sean will absolutely catch Merab coming in. I don’t think we can say for certain. If Merab feels like he needs to exchange combinations first in order to get the takedown, then yeah he might get caught.

What we do know for certain is that O’Malley will absolutely use footwork to circle the cage, trying to bait Merab in with something big. Same exact gameplan he had for Aljo.



Im picking Merab by UD. But we all know O’Malley can always land that big right hand