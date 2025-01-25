Merab said the wound on his leg finally closed up during fight week after taking months and months to heal.



Merab knew the athletic commission is strict in CA, so during his medical screening, he showed the medical examination the same leg twice to avoid showing the examiner the wound.



Merab basically lifted his left pant leg up when the examiner told Merab to show him his shin. The examiner seemed distracted so when the examiner asked to see his other leg, Merab lifted the same pant leg up.



I wonder if Merab will face some type of fine for saying this opening in public.



