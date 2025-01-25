  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Merab Shows CA Athletic Commission the Same Leg to Pass Medicals

Merab said the wound on his leg finally closed up during fight week after taking months and months to heal.

Merab knew the athletic commission is strict in CA, so during his medical screening, he showed the medical examination the same leg twice to avoid showing the examiner the wound.

Merab basically lifted his left pant leg up when the examiner told Merab to show him his shin. The examiner seemed distracted so when the examiner asked to see his other leg, Merab lifted the same pant leg up.

I wonder if Merab will face some type of fine for saying this opening in public.

*starts around the 5:33 mark:

 
How much trouble could he land in for this?
I thought he had that gremlin super fast healing ability 👹 🏃🏻‍♂️ 💨 ❤️‍🩹 🩹
 
Fighters should never discussed there health in interviews. Ever.
 
What they do to Bisping after finding out he was getting past them with one eye?
 
Merab is a beast. Good luck to the BW division.
 
Nothing will happen retroactively I wouldn't imagine. DC didn't get punished for the towel trick and Bisping didn't get punished for his eye. Plus the several fighters we've seen come in with staph spots like Kevin Lee using makeup.
 
