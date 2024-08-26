Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?

The closer this fight gets, the more I think that Sean will find a quick knock out. I picked Sterling to win against Sean and was proven wrong as I thought one take down from Aljo and it was game over. O'Malley avoided that but with Merab, even if he gets taken down, it's not game over. He will get up, everyone gets up against Merab and while he chains takedowns really well, I feel that's hard to do against a striker who moves like O'Malley.

Every opponent that Merab wrestle fucked stood in front of him. Cejudo moved around in the first round and gave him problems but as soon as he stopped doing that, Merab overpowered him. I don't think Sean will stop his movement and we've seen Merab hurt before and O'Malley is the hardest hitter in the division likely.

Am I crazy?