Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,199
Reaction score
4,727
The closer this fight gets, the more I think that Sean will find a quick knock out. I picked Sterling to win against Sean and was proven wrong as I thought one take down from Aljo and it was game over. O'Malley avoided that but with Merab, even if he gets taken down, it's not game over. He will get up, everyone gets up against Merab and while he chains takedowns really well, I feel that's hard to do against a striker who moves like O'Malley.
Every opponent that Merab wrestle fucked stood in front of him. Cejudo moved around in the first round and gave him problems but as soon as he stopped doing that, Merab overpowered him. I don't think Sean will stop his movement and we've seen Merab hurt before and O'Malley is the hardest hitter in the division likely.
Am I crazy?
 
I'm thinking Merab mauls Sean via relentless wrestling and multiple TDs and ground and pound....new champ via decision.
 
It comes down to Sean's ability to dictate distance, pivot off while moving back and not backing solely into the cage and if Merab isn't reckless enough to shoot into a knee or catch a counter coming in. I'm leaning 55/45% SOM.

We all know the path to victory for both.
 
I think it's the most likely outcome too, Sean manages distance really well and that quick right hand will fold Merab imo.. That said, I hope i'm wrong and Sean gets taken down 59 times, WAR MERAB!
merab-merab-walking.gif
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
No because Rainbow guy is as legit as it gets. It's about time people look past the look and respect the skill.
Click to expand...

Same. I was already a fan but he has become of my faves right now, especially after the Chito win. Very few fighters can sustain a beatdown for 5 rounds and O'Malley did it. Big kudos.
DOMMA said:
I'm thinking Merab mauls Sean via relentless wrestling and multiple TDs and ground and pound....new champ via decision.
Click to expand...
He can definitely wrestle him but maul? Merab doesn't maul people, he overwhelms them and I feel with a guy as quick and elusive as Sean, it won't be easy.
 
TerraRayzing said:
The closer this fight gets, the more I think that Sean will find a quick knock out. I picked Sterling to win against Sean and was proven wrong as I thought one take down from Aljo and it was game over. O'Malley avoided that but with Merab, even if he gets taken down, it's not game over. He will get up, everyone gets up against Merab and while he chains takedowns really well, I feel that's hard to do against a striker who moves like O'Malley.
Every opponent that Merab wrestle fucked stood in front of him. Cejudo moved around in the first round and gave him problems but as soon as he stopped doing that, Merab overpowered him. I don't think Sean will stop his movement and we've seen Merab hurt before and O'Malley is the hardest hitter in the division likely.
Am I crazy?
Click to expand...
Nah it ain’t really farfetched, Merab doesn’t finish fights and Merab has been hit by other guys, thats a lot of time for O’malley to find Merab‘s chin
 
Not crazy at all. But the way merab held on to Aldo for dear life, you know he has no shame nor intent to actually fight. I'm pretty sure his strategy for this fight is to sniff that crotch exclusively. And he's very good at it.
 
dominion said:
Not crazy at all. But the way merab held on to Aldo for dear life, you know he has no shame nor intent to actually fight. I'm pretty sure his strategy for this fight is to sniff that crotch exclusively. And he's very good at it.
Click to expand...
Still salty af about that (and the TJ title shot at UFC 280) Merab held Aldo against the cage for three fucking rounds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Can O'Malley KO Merab?
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Cartiac
C
Shay Brennan
Merab vs Sean breakdown
Replies
5
Views
310
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
Fatback96
Odds Sean actually accepts to fight Merab if Chito pulls out?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
IBeLurkin
IBeLurkin
IronGolem007
Think Merab Gets Decimated ...
2
Replies
31
Views
937
Jose Beehive
Jose Beehive
WoozyFailGuy
Rewatch Merab vs Ricky Simon Ending: What was the right call? Will Suga snatch a guillotine?
Replies
3
Views
349
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,045
Messages
56,094,561
Members
175,069
Latest member
Fred_Tam

Share this page

Back
Top