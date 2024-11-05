News McGregor back in court

Cliffs:

*jury sworn in for alleged sexual assault incident from 2018
*McGregor denies any wrong doing
*the plaintiff alleges McGregor AND one of his half-wit acolytes assaulted her
*this is a civil trial for damages so I don't think there's a possibility of criminal charges arising from it

There are two sides to every story and I must say this one has left me very unsure. I don't know how to feel or what to think and I'm finding it hard to reconcile this confusion. at the end of the day.. is Conor a douche bag or a degenerate scumbag? I'm just torn here.

Free Conor

conor-mcgregor-blunt-750.jpg
 
Conor has been to court more times than he has been in a cage for fights in the last 5 years
 
Any fighter across Conor McGregor in a pre fight press conference only has to mention this a few times before McGregor shuts his mouth immediately.
 
Natural Order said:
Conrat is one of those rare cases of special humanity where we can all assume guilt right from the get go.

Guilty until convinced otherwise.
Click to expand...
It's true. If you spend years making everybody think you would do something like this even if you're innocent nobody is going to believe you. Hopefully this will make Conor reflect on his poor choices but I very much doubt that.
 
Either he has the worst damn luck for getting accused of multiple rape allegations, or he's the luckiest sob ever getting off repeatedly

They say innocent until proven guilty, but look how many powerful people that got off with sexual crimes for many years

No smoke without fire
Hopefully some day he will face real justice in a criminal court
 
