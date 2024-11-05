Leinster Rugby
Cliffs:
*jury sworn in for alleged sexual assault incident from 2018
*McGregor denies any wrong doing
*the plaintiff alleges McGregor AND one of his half-wit acolytes assaulted her
*this is a civil trial for damages so I don't think there's a possibility of criminal charges arising from it
There are two sides to every story and I must say this one has left me very unsure. I don't know how to feel or what to think and I'm finding it hard to reconcile this confusion. at the end of the day.. is Conor a douche bag or a degenerate scumbag? I'm just torn here.
