Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 105,051
- Reaction score
- 184,875
In 2024, Conor McGregor suggested frequently on social media of his intent on running for office, with his main focus on immigration—namely, against foreign individuals coming to live in Ireland. After meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, the Irishman was emboldened to not only make a number of controversial comments condemned by figures in the Irish government, but state on social media of his official intent to run for the presidency of his nation.
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Conor-McGregor-Announces-Bid-for-Presidential-Run-in-Ireland-196452Advertisement
“Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026,” McGregor wrote. “So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas and then signed by the President. The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?”
The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum to which McGregor is referring is a policy adopted by the European Parliament to change the migration and asylum systems across the member nations. When it goes into effect in 2026, it will force the countries in the European Union to share the costs of bringing in refugees and migrants, while transforming border security protocols to streamline the immigration process. Ireland chose to join this Pact in 2024, in the hopes of helping smooth out the difficulties of asylum while assisting nations disproportionately affected by migration.
“Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them,” McGregor continued, in the caption of a photograph where he is wearing a “Make Ireland Great Again” hat while carrying one of his children. “I will! For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor government’s choice to make. It is the people of Ireland’s choice! Always! That is a true democracy! I would also be curious to hear our government officials’ reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote! This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!”
In order to run for president of Ireland, a candidate must be at least 35 years of age, a citizen of Ireland and must be nominated by at least 20 of the members of Parliament (Oireachtas) or four city or county councils spread through localities around the country. Presidents serve for seven years, with a maximum of two terms. Public sentiment is not on the side of McGregor, with local publications bearish on his presidential prospects.
“Notorious” recently was found liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in 2018, with the civil case awarding the victim over $250,000 in damages. He is also facing charges for an unrelated sexual assault at an NBA Finals game in 2023.
The Irishman last set foot in the UFC’s Octagon in 2021, where he lost the rubber match to Dustin Poirier by breaking his leg. A matchup against Michael Chandler failed to materialize at UFC 303, and eventually Chandler opted for a new opponent and faced Charles Oliveira instead. There is currently no timetable for McGregor’s return, with UFC chief Dana White no longer as optimistic that he will fight in 2025 or possibly ever again.
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh