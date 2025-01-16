Kowboy On Sherdog
Conor McGregor Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault at 2023 NBA Finals Game
The legal hits keep on coming for Conor McGregor.
www.sherdog.com
According to a report from Front Office Sports, the former UFC two-division champion is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Kaseya Center in Miami during an NBA Finals game in 2023. The civil lawsuit was filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday by a woman identified as “Jane Doe.” The Miami Heat, which hosted the game, and Basketball Properties LLC, which runs the venue, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit for overserving McGregor.
The Dublin native did not face criminal charges in the case when prosecutors determined there was “insufficient evidence” as well as “contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses” to prove that McGregor raped a woman in the bathroom during an NBA Finals game between the Heat and Denver Nuggets on June 9, 2023.
The alleged victim is identified as a 49-year-old woman who lives in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and “employed as a Senior Wall Street Vice President at a high profile financial institution.” She is suing McGregor “for past and future medical treatment, compensatory damages, and costs, and such other and further relief as the court deems reasonable.”
In the lawsuit, Jane Doe claims that she was led into a men’s bathroom stall, where McGregor attempted to force her to engage in both oral and anal sex. The suit also alleges that venue employees continued to serve McGregor alcohol — and that he was allowed to serve himself — after he injured a Miami Heat mascot during an in-game skit.
McGregor’s attorney, Barbara Llanes, released a statement expressing confidence that the lawsuit would be dismissed.
"After a thorough investigation at the time, the State's Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue," Llanes said. "Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed.”
The latest suit comes on the heels of a case in which McGregor was found civilly liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel room in 2018. McGregor has claimed that the encounter was consensual and has vowed to appeal the verdict, but numerous sponsors have already distanced themselves from the fighter following the ruling.
