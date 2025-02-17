Kowboy On Sherdog
Report: Conor McGregor Appeals Verdict in Civil Sexual Assault Case
Conor McGregor is living up to his vow to challenge the ruling that went against him in a civil lawsuit late last year.
www.sherdog.com
In November, the Dublin High Court found that McGregor sexually assaulted Hand in 2018 and ordered the former two-division UFC champion to pay more than $250,000 in damages. Because it was a civil trial, McGregor did not face criminal charges in the case. He denied the sexual assault accusations during the trial and after the verdict, claiming that it was a consensual encounter.
“People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post on social media. “Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me. As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath.
“I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision. I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym — the fight game awaits!”
As a result of the verdict, McGregor was dropped by some sponsors, most notably Proper No. 12 Whiskey — which he sold to Proximo Spirits in 2021. Earlier this year, the Irishman was sued over an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a 2023 NBA Finals game. Video also recently surfaced where McGregor appears to spit on a fan who taunted him regarding his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.
McGregor has not competed in combat sports of any kind since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. His Octagon return was officially announced for UFC 303 last June, but he pulled out of a proposed clash against Michael Chandler due to a broken toe on the week of the fight. However, McGregor has been quite visible as a co-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships, and he vowed that he will eventually fight for that organization during a press conference in Italy. In the meantime, there appears to be no timetable for his return to the UFC.
