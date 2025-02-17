  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Report: Conor McGregor Appeals Verdict in Civil Sexual Assault Case

Report: Conor McGregor Appeals Verdict in Civil Sexual Assault Case

Conor McGregor is living up to his vow to challenge the ruling that went against him in a civil lawsuit late last year.
According to a report from BBC, McGregor filed an appeal of the verdict that found him civilly liable for sexual assault against Nikita Hand in Irish courts this past Friday.

In November, the Dublin High Court found that McGregor sexually assaulted Hand in 2018 and ordered the former two-division UFC champion to pay more than $250,000 in damages. Because it was a civil trial, McGregor did not face criminal charges in the case. He denied the sexual assault accusations during the trial and after the verdict, claiming that it was a consensual encounter.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post on social media. “Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me. As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath.

“I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision. I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym — the fight game awaits!”

As a result of the verdict, McGregor was dropped by some sponsors, most notably Proper No. 12 Whiskey — which he sold to Proximo Spirits in 2021. Earlier this year, the Irishman was sued over an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a 2023 NBA Finals game. Video also recently surfaced where McGregor appears to spit on a fan who taunted him regarding his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.

McGregor has not competed in combat sports of any kind since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. His Octagon return was officially announced for UFC 303 last June, but he pulled out of a proposed clash against Michael Chandler due to a broken toe on the week of the fight. However, McGregor has been quite visible as a co-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships, and he vowed that he will eventually fight for that organization during a press conference in Italy. In the meantime, there appears to be no timetable for his return to the UFC.



Everyone says they will appeal. They seldom succeed.
 
that nikita hand lady is kind of suspicious considering she lied to her boyfriend and went out to sniff coke with mcgregor and his friend, but knowing mcgregor and his previous allegations he probably did assault her, it's hard to give him the benefit of the doubt.
 
This is just TMZ gossip at this point. Unless you're one of the few remaining Conor fans who actually cares enough to follow the ongoings of his degenerate lifestyle.

He is not an active UFC fighter.
 
Considering he's going to have to pay attorney and court fees when he loses his appeal, that's remarkably stupid, just throwing away money on a lost cause and making sure the media keeps discussing how much of a rapist he is.
 
