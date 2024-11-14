Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 95,364
- Reaction score
- 156,690
Updates from the sixth day of a civil case against Conor McGregor at the High Court in Dublin, where Nikita Hand is seeking damages. https://t.co/FBZRFcjNUU
— Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) November 13, 2024
Conor McGregor denied that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2018 during testimony on Wednesday in a civil lawsuit filed against the UFC star, according to a report from the Irish Mirror.
During a hearing in Dublin High Court on Wednesday, McGregor took the stand and gave his account of events that allegedly occurred at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin on Dec. 9, 2018. McGregor and another man, James Lawrence, are accused of raping Nikita Hand that night.
“I thought we were getting on well. She was very boisterous, very energetic, very enthusiastic as I began zipping up my trousers after using the toilet, we began kissing and became more passionate and it took off from there," McGregor said during testimony.
“She performed oral sex on me at that moment. We were both clothed and then began to take off our clothes. It progressed very quickly.”
Last week, Hand provided testimony with her account of the alleged sexual assault that occurred that night. She claimed that Mcgregor forced himself on despite her attempts to deny his advances.
“I said no I don’t feel comfortable, I know of Dee, I know her family,” Hand said last week. “I was trying to talk him around that I didn’t want anything. I didn’t want to have sex and I wasn’t there for anything like that. He just wasn’t taking no for an answer. He then pinned me onto the bed,” Hand said last week. “Kept telling me to relax babe. He pinned me down on the bed. I remember putting my arms up against my chest. He just kept pushing his weight down on top of me.”
Emergency room gynecologist Daniel Kane, who treated Hand after the incident, testified last week that his examination was “consistent with the outline of the events as described by [Hand.]” Kane also noted “multiple body injuries” including a “multiplicity of bruises” on the victim.
On Wednesday, McGregor denied that there was any bruising or other injuries as a result of the encounter.
“I will tell you where she didn’t get them, from me,” McGregor said of the bruises. “I would say the sex with me was athletic, physical and it was prolonged and it was in a multitude of positions. “I had my hands on hips, buttocks, back of legs, no time did I go near her neck. At no time did I bite her, did she bite me. At no time did I scrape her, nor did she scrape me.”
Hand filed the civil lawsuit against McGregor in 2021 and is reportedly seeking damages of $1.79-$2.13 million for lost wages, a change of homes and medical expenses. Neither McGregor nor Lawrence are facing criminal charges.
Conor McGregor Denies Sexual Assault Allegations in Civil Lawsuit
Conor McGregor denied that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2018 during testimony on Wednesday in a civil lawsuit filed against the UFC star, according to a report from the
www.sherdog.com
@Sakuraba'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar