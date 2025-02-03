Conor McGregor says in court document he has deleted his copies of CCTV footage used in civil rape trial Mixed martial arts fighter was directed to provide affidavit after being ordered not to disseminate CCTV

US firm that sponsors Conor McGregor stands by MMA fighter after ‘reviewing’ evidence from civil rape case One of Conor McGregor’s biggest sponsors, a US firm that makes pain relief sprays, has said it will continue its deal with the MMA fighter after reviewing “the evidence” from his recent civil case.

Judges in Nikita Hand case orders Mcgregor to destroy of CCTV footage of him and Nikita Hand which may make people think negatively of Nikita Hand.This is interesting, I would think Mcgregor has a right to use the CCTV footage, of course facing potential slander suits if he does use it and depending on how he uses it ( at least in the USA ).It seems weird that the judge would order him to destroy the CCTV footage he has.Also, recently a US company reviewed the evidence of the case and has decided to not end their sponsorship of Mcgregor.