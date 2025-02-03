  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Judge orders Mcgregor to destroy cctv footage in Nikita hand case; US company reviews evidence refuses to terminated sponsorship of Mcgregor

Judges in Nikita Hand case orders Mcgregor to destroy of CCTV footage of him and Nikita Hand which may make people think negatively of Nikita Hand.

This is interesting, I would think Mcgregor has a right to use the CCTV footage, of course facing potential slander suits if he does use it and depending on how he uses it ( at least in the USA ).

It seems weird that the judge would order him to destroy the CCTV footage he has.

Conor McGregor says in court document he has deleted his copies of CCTV footage used in civil rape trial

Mixed martial arts fighter was directed to provide affidavit after being ordered not to disseminate CCTV
Also, recently a US company reviewed the evidence of the case and has decided to not end their sponsorship of Mcgregor.

US firm that sponsors Conor McGregor stands by MMA fighter after ‘reviewing’ evidence from civil rape case

One of Conor McGregor’s biggest sponsors, a US firm that makes pain relief sprays, has said it will continue its deal with the MMA fighter after reviewing “the evidence” from his recent civil case.
Who cares… throw him under the jail at this point.

His fighting days are long gone. I don’t want to hear his crackhead rants anymore.

The sport has moved past McGregor.

He knows this too - which is why he wants to be owner of BKFC, boxing superstar, movie actor, business man and now President of Ireland LOL

He’s trying whatever he can to make a living. Clear sign of a failed career.
 
He clearly had consensual sex with the bimbo and civil courts are corrupt as shit a bunch of people just wanting to take money from the rich guy
 
