Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 104,809
- Reaction score
- 184,037
.@TheNotoriousMMA is in D.C. to raise issues that Ireland faces (including illegal immigration). "Our government abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland. Our money is being spent overseas on issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people."
pic.twitter.com/szlmn8CJ2m
— Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) March 17, 2025
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/ExUFC-Champ-Conor-McGregor-Visits-White-House-for-Meeting-with-Donald-Trump-196423Conor McGregor is hoping to help heal the issues he believes are ailing his home country by meeting with United States President Donald Trump.
The Dublin native arrived at the White House on Monday — which also happened to be St. Patrick’s — and revealed his intentions during a press briefing. McGregor is expected to meet with Trump and other administration later in the day.
“Ireland and America, we are siblings,” McGregor said. “We consider America our big sibling. It’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, happy, prosperous country for the 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, to come back to their home. We wish for our relationship with the United States to continue, and we wish to be taken care of by the big bro. United States should look after its little bro.”
During the briefing, McGregor expressed his frustrations with the Irish government’s spending on “overseas issues” and illegal immigration in his home country.
“I’m here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face,” McGregor said. “It’ll be music to the people of Ireland’s ears because never on the main stage has the issues that the people of Ireland face been spoke. Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people.
“The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop. The issues need to be addressed, and the 40 million Irish Americans need to hear this. Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit.”
McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier. He was scheduled to return to action against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last June, but the Irish star pulled out of the fight due to a broken toe. McGregor was recently found civilly liable for sexually assaulting a woman in a Dublin hotel in December 2018. He is also facing another lawsuit for an alleged sexual assault that occurred at an NBA Finals game in 2023. There have been no updates from UFC officials regarding a potential timeline for McGregor’s Octagon return in 2025.
HAPPY SAINT PATRICK'S DAY FROM CONOR MCGREGOR AT THE WHITE HOUSE! @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/YQPQDttUXB
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2025
President @realDonaldTrump with the one and only @TheNotoriousMMA in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/bpUfANsmX9
— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 17, 2025
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh