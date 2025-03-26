ELÉONORE HUGHES

Gonet, who spoke after de Moraes and had 30 minutes to present his indictment of the accused, said that the group had sought to maintain Bolsonaro in power “at all costs.”

Security agents use a dog to sweep the Supreme Court building in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, before the trial starts for Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Blowsonaro denies charges ​

Under Brazilian law, a coup conviction alone carries a sentence of up to 12 years, but when combined with the other charges, it could result in a sentence of decades behind bars.

Bolsonaro tries to rally support​

Supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a rally on Copacabana Beach in support of a proposed bill to grant amnesty to those arrested for storming government buildings in an alleged coup attempt in 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)