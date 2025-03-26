International Brazil’s Supreme Court ends first day of Bolsonaro coup proceedings without a decision

BY ELÉONORE HUGHES
Updated 5:53 PM BRT, March 25, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A panel of Brazil’s Supreme Court justices wrapped up a first day of proceedings Tuesday to determine whether former President Jair Bolsonaro and close allies will stand trial on five counts, including attempting to stage a coup, without reaching a decision.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet charged Bolsonaro last month with plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 election to his opponent and current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Part of that plan allegedly included poisoning Lula and killing Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, a foe of Bolsonaro.

Five Supreme Court justices — including de Moraes, the rapporteur — opened proceedings at around 9:45 a.m. (1245 GMT) in Brasilia to rule on the charges leveled by Gonet. The first day came to a close at around 17:15 p.m., without any justice casting their vote on whether to accept the charges. Proceedings will begin again on Wednesday morning.

If a majority votes in favor, the accused will become defendants in a criminal case.

Bolsonaro and his alleged accomplices also stand accused of participating in an armed criminal organization, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, damage qualified by violence and a serious threat against the state’s assets, and deterioration of listed heritage.

The criminal organization was active between July 2021 and January 2023, de Moraes said at the beginning of proceedings Tuesday. He said the group’s practices comprised of “a series of malicious acts aimed at abolishing the democratic rule of law and deposing the legitimately elected government.”

Gonet, who spoke after de Moraes and had 30 minutes to present his indictment of the accused, said that the group had sought to maintain Bolsonaro in power “at all costs.”

“The criminal organization documented its project and during the investigations, manuscripts, digital files, spreadsheets and exchanges of messages were found,” Gonet said.

On Tuesday afternoon, justices voted on a series of issues raised by lawyers. Bolsonaro’s defense team had been pushing for the case to be sent to the full Supreme Court, where two of the 11 justices were appointed by the former president. A majority voted against.

Security agents use a dog to sweep the Supreme Court building in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, before the trial starts for Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Blowsonaro denies charges

Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and says that he’s being politically persecuted.

Bolsonaro was present at the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Speaking earlier in the morning to journalists at Brasilia’s airport, Bolsonaro again denied the accusations.

“I’m fine. I always hope for justice. Nothing is substantiated in the accusations, made in a biased way, by the Federal Police,” Bolsonaro said, referring to the 884-page report filed in late November.

Under Brazilian law, a coup conviction alone carries a sentence of up to 12 years, but when combined with the other charges, it could result in a sentence of decades behind bars.

Observers say that it’s likely that the charges will be accepted.

“There is no shadow of a doubt that there are very clear elements” that crimes were committed, said Thiago Bottino, a law professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a think tank and university. “The current tendency is that there will be a criminal trial.”
Bolsonaro tries to rally support​

Gonet filed charges against a total of 34 people in February. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will analyze whether to accept charges against eight of them. As well as Bolsonaro, the court will vote on the accusations faced by former Defense Ministers Walter Braga Netto and Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and ex-Justice Minister Anderson Torres, among others. The court will decide on the others’ fates later on.

Bolsonaro has sought to shore up political support before the possible trial, including by holding a protest on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on March 16.

Local media reported that around 18,000 people attended the rally, based on figures from a monitoring project linked to the University of Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro’s allies had hoped to draw a crowd of 1 million, which led some analysts to say that his ability to mobilize voters is diminishing.

Bolsonaro called on social media Sunday for a new demonstration on April 6, to be held on one of Sao Paulo’s main arteries, Avenida Paulista.

As with the protest earlier this month, the former President and his allies will push for Congress to grant amnesty to those in jail for their roles in the Jan. 8, 2023, riot, when Bolsonaro’s die-hard fans stormed and trashed the Supreme Court, Presidential Palace and Congress a week after Lula took office.

Supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a rally on Copacabana Beach in support of a proposed bill to grant amnesty to those arrested for storming government buildings in an alleged coup attempt in 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

In his indictment of Bolsonaro and others linked to him, Gonet said that the rampage was a last-ditch attempt to hold onto power.

Bolsonaro was in the United States at the time, having left Brazil a few days before the end of his term.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer Celso Vilardi on Tuesday denied Bolsonaro’s involvement in the riot.

“It’s not possible to want to blame (him), making him out to be the leader of a criminal organization, when he didn’t take part in the January 8 affair,” Vilardi told the Court.

Bolsonaro, a former military officer who was known to express nostalgia for the country’s 1964-1985 dictatorship, openly defied Brazil’s judicial system during his 2019-2022 term in office.


He has already been banned by Brazil’s top electoral court from running in elections until 2030 over abuse of power while in office and casting unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system.

https://apnews.com/article/brazil-bolsonaro-trial-supreme-court-coup-charges-8ca0ecc13b8ecc27087646c6fa65e751

 
- He is a réu now. I will only have acess to a computer after 18 afternoon. If someone can update the news.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
The criminal organization was active between July 2021 and January 2023, de Moraes said at the beginning of proceedings Tuesday. He said the group’s practices comprised of “a series of malicious acts aimed at abolishing the democratic rule of law and deposing the legitimately elected government.”
So this group formed in 2021 with the goal of deposing the democratically elected government when he was the democratically elected sitting President 2 1/2 years into his term? (1 January 2019 – 1 January 2023)

What's going on, there?
 
Madmick said:
So this group formed in 2021 with the goal of deposing the democratically elected government when he was the democratically elected sitting President 2 1/2 years into his term? (1 January 2019 – 1 January 2023)

What's going on, there?
Their objective was to prevent the 2022 election to take place. And after they failed at it, the next step was to depose the newly elected successor through military force, who would take the streets to control riots and the invasion to public buildings that the coupists themselves set up. Their plains even involved the assassination of the elected president Lula, VP Geraldo Alckmin and supreme court judges.

But the Army and Air Force commanders were not traitors (Navy was in with the coup plans).

Now those bastards are going to jail.
 
Sounds like the shit is about to hit the fan in Brazil. Best of luck to our Brazilian brothers.
 

Brazil Supreme Court to put Bolsonaro on trial for alleged coup attempt​

By Ricardo Brito and Luciana Novaes Magalhaes

  • Five-judge panel votes unanimously for him to face court
  • Trial of former president expected to start later this year
  • If convicted, Bolsonaro could receive long prison sentence
BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will stand trial for allegedly conspiring to overthrow the government after he lost a 2022 election, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, moving swiftly in a case that could reshape the political landscape.

A five-judge panel decided unanimously to put Bolsonaro on trial. If found guilty in the court proceedings expected later this year, Bolsonaro could face a long prison sentence, isolating the far-right firebrand who has avoided naming a political heir.

Soon after the ruling, Bolsonaro held a press conference in Brasilia to deliver a lengthy defense against what he called "grave and baseless accusations."
"It seems they have something personal against me," he said, referring to the judges. Coups, he said, "have troops, have guns and have leadership. They haven't found who this leader would be."

In his opening remarks on Wednesday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing the case, screened dramatic footage of Bolsonaro's supporters storming government buildings in violent scenes that unfolded just a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in January 2023.

Moraes cast that insurrection as the result of Bolsonaro's "systematic effort" to discredit the election he lost and then conspire to overturn using violence, with the help of senior military officers and cabinet members.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain who served as Brazil's president from 2019 to 2022, is accused of five crimes, including an attempt to violently abolish the democratic rule of law and a coup d'etat. He has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the case as politically motivated.

The Supreme Court began reviewing charges against Bolsonaro and seven close allies in a Tuesday session he voluntarily attended, sitting silently in the first row in a scene reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump's trial last year.

In contrast with the tangle of criminal cases that had involved Trump, Brazilian courts and investigators have moved swiftly against Bolsonaro, threatening to end his political career and fracture the right-wing movement he built over the past decade.

Wednesday's ruling, roughly a month after Brazil's top prosecutor presented charges, reflected an extraordinary pace for a top court that often takes years to decide major cases.

The speed reinforced views that the justices are keen to wrap up the trial before the 2026 presidential campaign gets underway.

Bolsonaro has insisted he will run for president again next year, despite a ruling by Brazil's Superior Electoral Court that barred him from running for public office until 2030 for his efforts to discredit the country's voting system.

Ahead of the landmark court hearing, Bolsonaro called a beachfront rally, opens new tab in Rio de Janeiro, hoping to seize on Lula's waning popularity and pressure Congress to pass an amnesty bill favoring him and his jailed supporters.

The demonstration, which some allies suggested could draw more than a million backers, was widely considered a flop after two independent polling firms found that only between 20,000 and 30,000 people showed up.

Still, political analysts expect the trial to galvanize Bolsonaro's most avid supporters, who have been working to undermine the Supreme Court's credibility in Brazil and abroad.

"There are two trials: the first against the accused and the second about the Supreme Court itself," said Leonardo Barreto, a partner at Brasilia-based consultancy Think Policy.

Bolsonaro's allies in Congress, where conservative lawmakers have voiced concerns about overreaching by the court, are unlikely to abandon him, Barreto said, adding that "he has something all politicians value the most, which is votes."

As part of the case against Bolsonaro, the court also accepted charges against two retired generals, his former Defense Minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira and former Chief of Staff Walter Braga Netto, who was also his running mate in the 2022 election.

The ruling marks the first time high-ranking military officials will be put on trial for attempting to abolish democracy, a sharp break with the impunity that shadowed nearly a century of military coups in Brazil's history.

Unlike Argentina and Chile, where armed forces also brought down elected governments to install bloody dictatorships during the Cold War, Brazil never punished the leaders of its military regime from 1964 to 1985.

“This attempted coup was possible because the military didn't think they would be held accountable,” said Pedro Fassoni Arruda, a political science professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Sao Paulo. Instead, he said, they found “strong repudiation from society.”

Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia and Luciana Magalhaes in Sao Paulo; Writing by Luciana Magalhaes and Manuela Andreoni; Editing by Brad Haynes, Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis

https://www.reuters.com/world/ameri...olsonaro-stand-trial-alleged-coup-2025-03-26/
 

Brazilian judges accept coup plot charges against more Bolsonaro allies​

Panel unanimously accepts charges against six more key allies of ex-president over alleged plan to keep him in office

A panel of Brazil’s supreme court justices has unanimously accepted criminal charges against six more key allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro over an alleged coup plot to keep him in office after his 2022 election defeat.

Last month, the panel unanimously accepted charges against Bolsonaro and seven close allies over the alleged coup plot following his loss to current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and ordered the former rightwing leader to stand trial.

When the prosecutor general, Paulo Gonet, accused Bolsonaro and 33 others of attempting a coup, he divided them into five different groups, based on their roles and positions in the alleged plot.

Bolsonaro and his closest allies, including running mate Gen Braga Netto, were placed in the “core group”, according to the charges. On Tuesday, the supreme court panel reviewed charges against the second group, which Gonet said held managerial roles.

The second group includes the former presidential foreign affairs adviser Filipe Martins, retired Gen Mario Fernandes, former federal highway police director Silvinei Vasques, former presidential aide Col Marcelo Câmara and two federal police officers, Fernando Oliveira and Marilia Alencar.

These individuals coordinated actions planned by the core group, Gonet said in the indictment. These included mobilizing police officers to support the alleged coup, monitoring authorities and drafting a document intended to justify a state of emergency.

Bolsonaro and his allies have repeatedly denied wrongdoing. The former president says that he is being politically persecuted. He has been hospitalized for more than a week, recovering from bowel surgery. On Monday, from his hospital bed in Brasília, he gave an interview to the local television network SBT and said that his trial was not technical, but political.

Under Brazilian law, a coup conviction alone carries a sentence of up to 12 years, but when combined with the other charges, it could result in a sentence of decades behind bars. Bolsonaro is expected to stand trial in the next few months at Brazil’s supreme court.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/apr/22/brazil-bolsonaro-coup-charges-supreme-court
 

Bolsonaro denies coup plot but admits discussing ‘alternative ways’ to remain president​

Ex-Brazilian president admits in court that after Lula’s win, ‘we studied other alternatives within the constitution’

Tiago Rogero in Rio de Janeiro

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro has denied masterminding a far-right coup plot at his trial in the supreme court, but he admitted to taking part in meetings to discuss “alternative ways” of staying in power after his defeat in the 2022 election.

In just over two hours of questioning, the 70-year-old said that after the electoral court confirmed Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s election victory, “we studied other alternatives within the constitution.”


Those options included the deployment of military forces and suspension of some civil liberties, Bolsonaro said, but he argued that such discussions could not be considered an attempted coup.

“A coup is something abominable. A coup may even be easy to start. The day after is simply unpredictable and harmful to everyone. Brazil could not go through something like that, and such a hypothesis was never even considered during my government,” he said.

Bolsonaro confirmed his allies had considered various options, including the declaration of a state of siege, but did not pursue them because “there was no climate for it, no opportunity; we didn’t even have a minimally solid base to do anything.”

The former chiefs of the air force and the army had previously told police that they opposed Bolsonaro’s plans during those meetings, although they said the former navy commander pledged to back the rightwing autocrat.

With a hoarse voice, the far-right leader used the live broadcast of his questioning to turn much of the hearing into a political platform, defending his 2019-2023 administration and repeatedly criticising Lula’s third term.


There had been some expectation over his face-off with the case’s lead judge, Justice Alexandre de Moraes – the former head of the electoral court, whom Bolsonaro has previously called a “jerk” and a “scoundrel”.

But Bolsonaro apologised to Moraes and two other justices for saying in a meeting – a recording of which was submitted as evidence – that they had allegedly received between $30m and $50m each to rig the election.

“It was a vent, rhetoric I used,” he said. “So, I apologise. I had no intention of accusing you of any misconduct.”

Though he is barred from running for office by an electoral court ruling in a separate case – for spreading lies and attacking the voting system – Bolsonaro joked with Moraes, saying: “I’d like to invite you to be my running mate in 2026.”

Smiling, the justice replied: “I’ll pass.”

Bolsonaro was the sixth defendant to be questioned since the trial began on Monday of the eight men considered the “nucleus” of the attempted coup. The accused include four former Bolsonaro ministers – three of them army generals; the ex-commander of the navy; and the ex-president’s former right-hand man, Lt Col Mauro Cid.

It is the first time that high-ranking military officers have ever faced trial over an attempted coup d’état in Brazil, a country that endured a bloody dictatorship from 1964 to 1985.

The journalist and political analyst Miriam Leitão wrote in her column in O Globo that “what was most striking … was the casual atmosphere in which a coup d’état was discussed within the Bolsonaro government.

“Everyone knew about it – there were several conversations, meetings in function rooms, inside the presidential palace and at the top of the military hierarchy,” she wrote.

The first to testify was Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, Lt Col Mauro Cid, who signed a plea bargain and whose testimony, alongside evidence gathered by the federal police, forms the basis for the prosecution’s case.

He reaffirmed that Bolsonaro edited a draft decree that provided for the arrest of several authorities, including members of Congress and supreme court justices, and the creation of a commission to organise new elections.

“He [Bolsonaro] shortened the document, removing the authorities’ arrests. Only you would be imprisoned,” Lt Col Cid told Moraes.

He also said that his former boss attempted unsuccessfully to find some kind of “fraud” in the electronic voting system, hoping to “convince the armed forces to do something”.

Once the defendants’ testimony concludes, the prosecution and defence will have five days to request further inquiries to gather new evidence, which the rapporteur, Moraes, may accept or reject. After that come the final arguments and, ultimately, the trial verdict, which is expected in the second half of the year.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/10/brazil-jair-bolsonaro-coup-trial

@Rod1 @BlankaPresident @Sinister @Islam Imamate
 
"Alternative ways to remain President" =/= coup
 
