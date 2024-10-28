Media Magomed Ankalaev Thinks UFC is ‘Protecting’ Light Heavyweight Champ Alex Pereira

ufc-alex-pereira-magomed-ankalaev.jpg

Magomed Ankalaev is beyond ready for his shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship gold.



After taking a unanimous decision over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday, Ankalaev set his sights on light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. The Dagestani standout has been calling for a fight against “Poatan” for quite some time now, and after his latest victory, it will be difficult to deny him as the division’s No. 1 contender.

“Let’s do it. Alex, stop running away from me. … I have heard that he wants to fight during Ramadan. We are not fighting in Ramadan. Otherwise, after Ramadan or before Ramadan, if he says yes, we will fight him,” Ankalaev said at the UFC 308 post-fight press conference.


Ankalaev confirmed that while there were talks of a matchup with “Poatan” for UFC 300, contracts were never issued so the bout didn’t come to fruition. Instead, Pereira defended his belt with a stoppage of Jamahal Hill in the evening’s main event. More recently, the former Glory two-division champion defeated Rountree via fourth-round TKO in the UFC 307 headliner on Oct. 5. While he ended up being competitive, Rountree was a surprising choice of opponent given his standing in the division. Ankalaev believes that the promotion might be giving Pereira favorable matchmaking thanks to his entertaining fight style.

“I think he’s being protected. I’m not sure why the UFC is doing it,” Ankalaev said. “I think they’re protecting him. We know that he’s an exciting fighter. We know that he fights in the standup. He’s a great striker. So I think that they’re just saving him, protecting him.”

Ankalaev is now unbeaten in his last 13 apppearances, with a draw against Jan Blachowicz and a no contest against Johnny Walker the only blemishes on his record during that time. During his session with the media, UFC CEO Dana White indicated that the Gorets Fight Club representative would be the next No. 1 contender at 205 pounds.

“He looked good,” White said. “He absolutely looked great. I would have to say yes [he gets the next title shot].”

For Ankalaev, the title is more important than getting an opportunity to face Pereira, who has expressed interest in both returning to middleweight or moving up to heavyweight in recent months.

“I don’t care who I fight in this division. I’ve already fought all the top fighters,” Ankalaev said. “If Pereira goes to heavyweight, I don’t care. I’ll fight anyone who is in the UFC. Whoever UFC puts in front of me, that’s who will fight for the title.”

He is right: the UFC is protecting Alex
He is wrong: he didn’t fight all the top fighters at LHW
 
People say... "dog shit fights" because it's easy to type that from our keyboards. 🤭

A win is a win and Magomed has been winning. He deserves his shot at the title.

You may not like his style or be entertained by his fighting or commentary -> He still deserves his shot at the title.

Even Dana understands this now.
 
flowoftruth said:
It was a great performance, what is he supposed to do if Rakic wouldnt engage at all?
Awww the big man couldn't catch the other big man...horse shit.
He had no problem getting him in the second round

The fuckin guy needs to learn how to cut off the cage, and his fight IQ is lower than his actual IQ which seems pretty low.

Its a 25 ft circle ffs, its not like he was chasing him around a football pitch or some shit.
Had no problem clinching against the cage in the 3rd round...was he not close enough to hit at that point too?

Let me guess...Rakic didn't just put his chin on a platter for him right?

You're smarter than this sir.
 
“I don’t care who I fight in this division. I’ve already fought all the top fighters,” Ankalaev said. “If Pereira goes to heavyweight, I don’t care. I’ll fight anyone who is in the UFC. Whoever UFC puts in front of me, that’s who will fight for the title.”

I like his attitude there.

But also don't care if Poatan sits back for a bit to see how HW plays out. If he wants to take a shot at that I'd love it.
 
HNIC215 said:
People say... "dog shit fights" because it's easy to type that from our keyboards. 🤭

A win is a win and Magomed has been winning. He deserves his shot at the title.

You may not like his style or be entertained by his fighting or commentary -> He still deserves his shot at the title.

Even Dana understands this now.
His level of urgency in the 3rd round was absolutely not there.
He literally beat the shit out of Rakic in the 2nd round and decided not to go for the kill in the 3rd sir.
 
They clearly are. We have been seeing crazy, exciting fights though and I believe Pereira vs Ankalaev wouldalso be awesome to see.
 
StonedLemur said:
Awww the big man couldn't catch the other big man...horse shit.
He had no problem getting him in the second round

The fuckin guy needs to learn how to cut off the cage, and his fight IQ is lower than his actual IQ which seems pretty low.

Its a 25 ft circle ffs, its not like he was chasing him around a football pitch or some shit.
Had no problem clinching against the cage in the 3rd round...was he not close enough to hit at that point too?

Let me guess...Rakic didn't just put his chin on a platter for him right?

You're smarter than this sir.
I'm laughing so much at this. And you ain't wrong.

I'm hung over and it hurts to laugh this much you son-of-a-birch

<{anton}>
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
“I don’t care who I fight in this division. I’ve already fought all the top fighters,” Ankalaev said. “If Pereira goes to heavyweight, I don’t care. I’ll fight anyone who is in the UFC. Whoever UFC puts in front of me, that’s who will fight for the title.”

I like his attitude there.

But also don't care if Poatan sits back for a bit to see how HW plays out. If he wants to take a shot at that I'd love it.
He lost to Paul Craig ffs.
 
3 fights in 6 months is a unique take on "protecting".

I find the framing of "unbeaten" streak as opposed to winning streak to be WILDLY disingenuous. It's like the UFC's PR team got the talking point together and ran it past press row.

But I think the win over Racik does firmly entrench him as the #1 contender. I wasn't sold on giving him the shot off a one fight "streak", but I think given the state of the division this makes the most sense.
 
