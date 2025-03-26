Kowboy On Sherdog
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/M...-Accepted-Rematch-Against-Alex-Pereira-196490
Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313 earlier this month. However, color commentator Joe Rogan recently noted that Pereira’s team claimed that he was not 100% going into the fight. “Poatan” allegedly had nororvirus and a broken hand.
While Ankalaev believes no fighter goes into a fight 100%, he is willing to give Pereira another shot. The Russian claims to have already accepted a rematch against Pereira in August. However, Ankalaev is willing to defend the light heavyweight throne against anyone if Pereira isn’t ready in August.
“Joe Rogan mentioned his team said that Alex fought with a broken hand and Norovirus. When fighters step in the cage nobody is 100%,” Ankalaev wrote on X. “I was offered a rematch with him in August and I said yes, but if he is not ready I will fight whoever is next. It doesn’t matter.”
Joe Rogan mentioned his team said that Alex fought with a broken hand and Norovirus, when fighters step in the cage nobody is 100%.
I was offered a rematch with him in August and I said yes, but if he is not ready I will fight whoever is next it doesn’t matter.
— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 25, 2025
Pereira’s quick rise to stardom saw him win the title and defend it three times within the span of a year before losing it to Ankalaev. Meanwhile, Ankalaev is now unbeaten in 14 straight outings since his lone pro loss to Paul Craig in his UFC debut in 2018.
