Media Magomed Ankalaev Claims to Have Accepted Rematch Against Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev is willing to defend his title against absolutely anyone.



https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/M...-Accepted-Rematch-Against-Alex-Pereira-196490
Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313 earlier this month. However, color commentator Joe Rogan recently noted that Pereira’s team claimed that he was not 100% going into the fight. “Poatan” allegedly had nororvirus and a broken hand.

While Ankalaev believes no fighter goes into a fight 100%, he is willing to give Pereira another shot. The Russian claims to have already accepted a rematch against Pereira in August. However, Ankalaev is willing to defend the light heavyweight throne against anyone if Pereira isn’t ready in August.

"Joe Rogan mentioned his team said that Alex fought with a broken hand and Norovirus. When fighters step in the cage nobody is 100%," Ankalaev wrote on X. "I was offered a rematch with him in August and I said yes, but if he is not ready I will fight whoever is next. It doesn't matter."


Joe Rogan mentioned his team said that Alex fought with a broken hand and Norovirus, when fighters step in the cage nobody is 100%.

I was offered a rematch with him in August and I said yes, but if he is not ready I will fight whoever is next it doesn’t matter.

— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 25, 2025
Pereira’s quick rise to stardom saw him win the title and defend it three times within the span of a year before losing it to Ankalaev. Meanwhile, Ankalaev is now unbeaten in 14 straight outings since his lone pro loss to Paul Craig in his UFC debut in 2018.

Would @Versez actually leave this time if Poatan loses again?

Ankalaev should be the favorite again. Unless Poatan really beefs up on his wrestling in the next few months and blend the transition between grappling and striking better, I don't see how it won't be a repeat of the first fight
 
I hope he doesn't use the "wall and stall" tactic in the rematch. Intentionally fighting to win by decision in MMA is a dishonorable strategy.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Would @Versez actually leave this time if Poatan loses again?

Ankalaev should be the favorite again. Unless Poatan really beefs up on his wrestling in the next few months and blend the transition between grappling and striking better, I don't see how it won't be a repeat of the first fight
It can be discussed....
 
ducking pereira the biggest payday (lifechanging money) win or lose
just to risk his number 1 contender status by fighting other fighters

this has to be the most insane belief of poatan fans
lol
 
