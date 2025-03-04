Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 103,516
- Reaction score
- 180,023
Movsar Evloev doesn't think that Magomed Ankalaev needs to wrestle to beat Alex Pereira this weekend.
He also added about Pereira:
"Pereira doesn't defend himself very well. He just believes in his power."
@Home_of_Fight pic.twitter.com/NzoFWJYI0j
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 3, 2025
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Movsar-Evloev-Magomed-Ankalaev-Can-Beat-Alex-Pereira-Without-Wrestling-196308Advertisement
Movsar Evloev has a bold prediction for the upcoming title fight between Alex Pereira (12-2) and Magomed Ankalaev (19-1).
Ankalaev challenges Pereira for the light heavyweight title in the main event at UFC 313 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Many expect Ankalaev’s wrestling to pose the biggest threat to knockout artist Pereira. However, Evloev believes Ankalaev doesn’t have to wrestle to beat the former Glory Kickboxing champ. According to Evloev, Pereira’s striking defense has enough holes for Ankalaev to exploit and get the win.
“Even if [Ankalaev] do not use his wrestling, I think he have enough skills in striking to beat [Pereira]. Ankalaev is good enough to beat this guy,” Evloev told Home of Fight. “And Pereira usually [does] not defend himself very well. Just believe in his power and he just go through. But Ankalaev is different. He [has] high-level skillset. Big experience [in] amateur MMA, and he’s a monster in professional MMA.”
Pereira has proven knockout power in his hands, with seven of his nine UFC wins coming via knockout. “Poatan” won the title against Jiri Prochazka in November 2023 and has since defended it three times within the span of a year.
Meanwhile, Ankalaev has also displayed impressive striking to go with his elite wrestling skillset. The Russian has finished six of his 11 UFC wins so far, all of them via knockout.
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh