  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Movsar Evloev: Magomed Ankalaev Can Beat Alex Pereira Without Wrestling

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
103,516
Reaction score
180,023
magomed-ankalaev-anthony-smith-ufc-277-1.jpg

🗿🤼‍♂️ Movsar Evloev doesn't think that Magomed Ankalaev needs to wrestle to beat Alex Pereira this weekend.

He also added about Pereira:
"Pereira doesn't defend himself very well. He just believes in his power."
🎥 @Home_of_Fight pic.twitter.com/NzoFWJYI0j

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 3, 2025
Click to expand...


Movsar Evloev has a bold prediction for the upcoming title fight between Alex Pereira (12-2) and Magomed Ankalaev (19-1).

Ankalaev challenges Pereira for the light heavyweight title in the main event at UFC 313 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Many expect Ankalaev’s wrestling to pose the biggest threat to knockout artist Pereira. However, Evloev believes Ankalaev doesn’t have to wrestle to beat the former Glory Kickboxing champ. According to Evloev, Pereira’s striking defense has enough holes for Ankalaev to exploit and get the win.

“Even if [Ankalaev] do not use his wrestling, I think he have enough skills in striking to beat [Pereira]. Ankalaev is good enough to beat this guy,” Evloev told Home of Fight. “And Pereira usually [does] not defend himself very well. Just believe in his power and he just go through. But Ankalaev is different. He [has] high-level skillset. Big experience [in] amateur MMA, and he’s a monster in professional MMA.”

Pereira has proven knockout power in his hands, with seven of his nine UFC wins coming via knockout. “Poatan” won the title against Jiri Prochazka in November 2023 and has since defended it three times within the span of a year.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev has also displayed impressive striking to go with his elite wrestling skillset. The Russian has finished six of his 11 UFC wins so far, all of them via knockout.



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Oh yeah? Well I think Alex can beat Ank without striking. Take that.
 
For what it's worth it think Ankalaev is a little more "well rounded". I think Alex needs to stick to striking and the defensive grappling will come naturally. If he gets too freaked out at the takedown attempt his striking will lack. Alex strikes me as fearless though

Ank has been in the game for a long time. He's crushed the 10-15 types but to me he doesn't look incredible against the best. With Jan B as a common opponent it seems Alex has the edge

I don't see Alex losing. And I don't see wrestling being a giant factor. We need to stop treating Ankalaiev like a boogeyman. But if he is it's now or never
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Edward Henry Greb
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Observations)
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst
octagonation
Alex Pereira can beat Ankalaev stylistically and not a bad match for Poatan hence ducking him is unnecessary
Replies
14
Views
476
Hymen Crusher
Hymen Crusher
Edward Henry Greb
Ankalaev = Nondescript / Nothing
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
3K
Hank Grill
Hank Grill
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
What Would It Take For You To Believe That The UFC is Protecting Poatan from Ankalaev?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
H
Media This fight is more dangerous for Alex than I thought on the feet
2
Replies
32
Views
602
Koro_11
Koro_11

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,615
Messages
56,976,191
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top