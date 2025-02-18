Kowboy On Sherdog
Alex Pereira is asked how he’s preparing for the Ankalaev fight:
“I’m training, honestly, as if I were fighting any other guy.
I think the only thing that changes is that he’s left-handed, but that doesn’t make any difference.”
@markbouris #UFC313pic.twitter.com/zfk9wR7kJY
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 17, 2025
Alex Pereira Training for Magomed Ankalaev Like 'Any Other Guy'
Alex Pereira (12-2) claims the preparation for the upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev (19-1) is just like any other.
Alex Pereira (12-2) claims the preparation for the upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev (19-1) is just like any other.
Pereira will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Ankalaev in the main event at UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite being undefeated in 13 outings since 2018, the title shot has evaded Ankalaev up until now.
When Pereira last defended his title against Khalil Rountree Jr., Ankalaev accused the champ of ducking him. They have since been going back and forth, with Pereira claiming to have asked for an Ankalaev matchup and the Dagestani claiming that the champ was forced into it.
While many expect Ankalaev’s wrestling to pose the greatest threat to Pereira so far, the Brazilian is unfazed. Pereira claims he is approaching the matchup like any other, with the slight exception of Ankalaev being a southpaw. Although Pereira hasn’t had the chance to showcase much of his wrestling so far, the former Glory kickboxing champ promises not to shy away when the need arises.
“I’m training, honestly, as if I were fighting any other guy,” Pereira told Mark Bouris. “I think the only thing that changes is that he’s left-handed, but that doesn’t make any difference. I’ve been training jiu-jitsu and grappling for a while now, and I’m doing really well, learning. I’m a dedicated guy, my progress is really good, I’m happy with that and it’s going to be a great fight.”
Ankalaev is coming off a unanimous decision win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 in October, 2024. Meanwhile, Pereira is one of the most active UFC champs, having defended his title three times in less than a year after winning it against Jiri Prochazka in November 2023.
