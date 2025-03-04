Kowboy On Sherdog
Alex Pereira Eager to Show Grappling Against Magomed Ankalaev
Alex Pereira believes he can hold his own on the ground against Magomed Ankalaev.
Pereira puts his light heavyweight title on the line against Ankalaev in the main event at UFC 313 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Many expect it to be the toughest test yet for Pereira, who hasn’t faced a grappler of Ankalaev’s caliber in the UFC. However, “Poatan” promises to display his wrestling skills, which he has been honing under the tutelage of his friend and mentor, former champ Glover Teixeira.
Pereira recently posted a video of himself grappling with Teixeira in the snow. Ankalaev, who sounds supremely confident going into the fight, wondered aloud in the comments whether Pereira could do that for five rounds. Responding to Ankalaev, Pereira retorted back with the same question. Pereira believes if Ankalaev can’t grapple him for 25 minutes, the fight will take place on the feet, where the Brazilian expects to have a massive advantage.
“Let’s see if he can stand for 25 minutes,” Pereira told New York Post Sports. “If he can’t grapple me for 25 minutes, then he’s gonna have to stand up. And we all know how that’s gonna go. Obviously I didn’t focus a lot on grappling before I moved to the U.S. But I’ve been in the U.S. now for about four years, training with Glover and really focused on that and really dedicated on that. So I think this is a fight that’s gonna bring that out and make me show everyone what I can do with my grappling.”
Pereira won the title against Jiri Prochazka in November 2023 and has since defended it three times within the span of a year. Meanwhile, Ankalaev is unbeaten in 13 UFC outings since his lone pro loss against Paul Craig in his promotional debut in 2018.
