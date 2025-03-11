Kowboy On Sherdog
Jiri Prochazka Trades Barbs With Magomed Ankalaev After UFC 313
Magomed Ankalaev and Jiri Prochazka have been going at each other.
www.sherdog.com
It all started when Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira via unanimous decision in the main event at UFC 313 last Saturday. While Prochazka congratulated Ankalaev, he said most fans don’t like the Dagestani as a champ. Ankalaev responded by calling Prochazka a fraud.
Addressing Ankalaev’s comments, Prochazka claimed the only fraud between them is the champ. According to “BJP,” Ankalaev was cordial with him when they previously ran into each other at the UFC Performance Institute. Prochazka believes it’s the high of the title win that is making Ankalaev act “gangster” now. However, the former champ also claims that Ankalaev’s win came against the worst-ever version of “Poatan.”
“[Ankalaev] can think what he wants, but I know the only person who is a fraud is him,” Prochazka told Ariel Helwani. “Because when I met him in the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, he was there, he was very nice, he was friendly, ‘Hello nice to meet you. All good?’ And right now he is superstar and big gangster. And right now he is playing these games and he is hyped. And I understand. He won the title against worst performance of Alex Pereira. And only fraud person here is Magomed Ankalaev.”
Ankalaev hit back at the Czech reminding him of his two stoppage losses against Pereira.
“Alex send this guy to the hospital [two] time make him sleep,” Ankalaev wrote on X. “He should not talk or do any interviews … Alex is next or whatever do you want? I don’t care.”
Pereira defended the light heavyweight title three before losing it to Ankalaev, who is now unbeaten in 14 outings since 2018. Meanwhile, Prochazka has finished all five of his UFC wins while only dropping two title fights against Pereira.
