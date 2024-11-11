Xoleth said: But beating a 43 year old guy who hasn't won a fight in 4 years and looked very bad in his last fight would change a lot, indeed. Click to expand...

Honestly... Yeah.10 or 15 years from now new fans wont be scrutinizing exactly where someone was in their career at the moment they fought Jones, or what thier last performance was like. They'll talk about the big names.Thiago Alves is almost never talked about at one of GSP's biggest accomplishments, but in the moment he was on a murderous tear. He never went on to be champ and he was spotty after that so he's glanced over for bigger names or more eventful fights.Tom is the most clear #1 contender in the sport right now, without question. But accomplishments wise, Tom's not different than Sergei was a year ago. Remember how Sergei was going to expose Jon to become HW champ, and Jon was ducking him? How did that turn out?Jon's not wrong about what it means for his legacy, but the belt doesn't exist to serve Jon's legacy. It exists to prove who's the best. If he's not doing that, the UFC should take it back.