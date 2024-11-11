  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jones on why he's scared of Aspinall.

payton

payton

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
1,042
Reaction score
2,303
a1hbeo94ja0e1.jpeg
 
People calling him scared are just mad he won't fight Aspinal.

Fighting him is not worth the risk. Stipe is an established name amongst casuals, it's a relatively easy fight for him and has a bigger pay off.

It's business.

With that being said, if he doesn't defend against Aspinal after this he should 100% get stripped.
 
Some people. Sure.

Some people are just sport fans and want to see the champion fight the best contenders. In 2024 that is absolutely Tom. That's undeniable.

Not everyone is a soap opera / WWE fan.

Some people are actually sports fans.

And the fact that some people are just angry Jon won't fight Tom doesn't change the fact Jon is a duck. He's already said if he beats Stipe, he definitely won't fight Tom. How sad for genuine fight fans out there.
 
Last edited:
He is absolutely ducking Aspinal. But that doesn't mean he's scared of him or wouldn't fight him under different circumstances. He's just not worth the risk right now. That's the difference. And people have every right to be mad.
 
This, he's the champ and Tom's the clear #1 so wtf you literally have to fight him unless he does as he says and retires. The not being famous enough is bullshit bc he fought Gane who outside of regulars no one knows.
 
At this point not losing matters more to him than winning, it wouldn't be a problem if he wasn't champion. Tom is missing out on legacy because of old man Jones' weak mentality.
 
Honestly... Yeah.

10 or 15 years from now new fans wont be scrutinizing exactly where someone was in their career at the moment they fought Jones, or what thier last performance was like. They'll talk about the big names.

Thiago Alves is almost never talked about at one of GSP's biggest accomplishments, but in the moment he was on a murderous tear. He never went on to be champ and he was spotty after that so he's glanced over for bigger names or more eventful fights.

Tom is the most clear #1 contender in the sport right now, without question. But accomplishments wise, Tom's not different than Sergei was a year ago. Remember how Sergei was going to expose Jon to become HW champ, and Jon was ducking him? How did that turn out?

Jon's not wrong about what it means for his legacy, but the belt doesn't exist to serve Jon's legacy. It exists to prove who's the best. If he's not doing that, the UFC should take it back.
 
