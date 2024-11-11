No but it makes him moneyBut beating a 43 year old guy who hasn't won a fight in 4 years and looked very bad in his last fight would change a lot, indeed.
But that's not what Jon said, which you've already sucked his dick over in this thread.No but it makes him money
It's not the GOAT part that's ducking, it's the champ part. He is the ducking champion
But that's not what Jon said, which you've already sucked his dick over in this thread.
Some people. Sure.People calling him scared are just mad he won't fight Aspinal.
Some people are just sport fans and want to see the champion fight the best contenders. In 2024 that is absolutely Tom. That's undeniable.
Not everyone is a soap opera / WWE fan.
Some people are actually sports fans.
And the fact that some people are just angry Jon won't fight Tom doesn't change the fact Jon is a duck. He's already said if he beats Stipe, he definitely won't fight Tom. How said for genuine fight fans out there.
People calling him scared are just mad he won't fight Aspinal.
Please see above.Hey, isn't it bad form to call yourself goat?
But beating a 43 year old guy who hasn't won a fight in 4 years and looked very bad in his last fight would change a lot, indeed.