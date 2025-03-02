  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Aspinall says he's ready to fight but Jones is holding things up; reiterates that he will retire Jones without fighting him

They clearly are waiting on Alex vs Ankaelev because that superfight would be huge and both guys want it
 
They clearly are waiting on Alex vs Ankaelev because that superfight would be huge and both guys want it
That's dumb, sorry. No one wants to see Jones vs Pereira, except the absolutely brain dead Jon Jones fans. But lets face it, Jones fans don't have two brain cells to rub together. No one cares what they think.
 
Tom also said that Jamahall Hill was better than Alex Pereira in every facet of MMA, so I'm not going to put much stock in him.
 
Tommy Boy needs to start taunting Jon like Clubber Lang did to Rocky.


Every day.
 
That's dumb, sorry. No one wants to see Jones vs Pereira, except the absolutely brain dead Jon Jones fans. But lets face it, Jones fans don't have two brain cells to rub together. No one cares what they think.
I'm an Alex fan and want to see the first ever 3 division champion... I think Jones is falling off and could lose.... and then Tom vs Alex would be epic and you know Alex doesnt say no.
 
If Poatan wins this Saturday, and the UFC decide to go with him against Bones, instead of Jon vs Tom, never has a fighter been so fucked over from reaching official Champ status in the history of this sport.
 
Things like this confuse me so much.

It's been 14 weeks since Jones last fought.

14 weeks for negotiations. 14 weeks for Jones to make a decision.

At some point the UFC have to say "this is our best offer, you've got a week to accept or decline. If you decline you'll be stripped and Aspinall is the champ".

They're wasting Aspinall's prime years having him sat out waiting for someone to decide if they want to defend their belt. Aspinall could be making money for his family right now but instead he's sat doing nothing and earning nothing. It's just disrespectful.

If Jones isn't ready to fight soon, agree a date for 6 months from now if you need that time. Just get the fight signed and the date set. Or concede you don't want the fight.
 
I told you guys that Jon would pull a diva power move and hold the belt as long as possible after the Stipe win without the intention to fight Tom. Little does he know that the mma community has had enough of his shenanigans.
 
Jones training grappling with Gordon Ryan is big if this fight were to happen.

That said, if Jones is hola fight him, he should do it sooner rather than later, the clock is on Tom’s side.

My guess is that we see the best ever Tom Aspinall in his next outing.
 
I told you guys that Jon would pull a diva power move and hold the belt as long as possible after the Stipe win without the intention to fight Tom. Little does he know that the mma community has had enough of his shenanigans.
the MMA community...LOL
 
