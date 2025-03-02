Things like this confuse me so much.



It's been 14 weeks since Jones last fought.



14 weeks for negotiations. 14 weeks for Jones to make a decision.



At some point the UFC have to say "this is our best offer, you've got a week to accept or decline. If you decline you'll be stripped and Aspinall is the champ".



They're wasting Aspinall's prime years having him sat out waiting for someone to decide if they want to defend their belt. Aspinall could be making money for his family right now but instead he's sat doing nothing and earning nothing. It's just disrespectful.



If Jones isn't ready to fight soon, agree a date for 6 months from now if you need that time. Just get the fight signed and the date set. Or concede you don't want the fight.