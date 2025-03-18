Do you think Jon Jones is actually scared of Aspinall?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
His actions speak like he's scared of him, but I'm not sure.
If he ends up not fighting him even though he has the interim belt or he's waiting for Aspinall to fight someone else and Tom loses. So Jon doesn't have to fight him as a result.
Than he looks scared imo.
Although, I guess fear is normal, fear of losing, fear of being humiliated by that particular fighter.
But what do you guys think?
