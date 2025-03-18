  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Do you think Jon Jones is actually scared of Aspinall?

Do you think Jon Jones is actually scared of Aspinall?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,288
Reaction score
49,305
His actions speak like he's scared of him, but I'm not sure.

If he ends up not fighting him even though he has the interim belt or he's waiting for Aspinall to fight someone else and Tom loses. So Jon doesn't have to fight him as a result.

Than he looks scared imo.

Although, I guess fear is normal, fear of losing, fear of being humiliated by that particular fighter.

But what do you guys think?

giphy.gif
 
I think he's aware of the damage it'll do to his legacy considering he's survived multiple PED tests, abuse to a significant other and injuring a pregnant woman with the supposed GOAT label intact to some people. If he actually loses a fight, I don't think it's worth it to his ego and how he thinks he's perceived.

Do I think he's afraid? Absolutely not.
 
