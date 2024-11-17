  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

If Jones fights Aspinall......

Madmartigains

Madmartigains

Finish that sentence.

If Jones fights Aspinall I will bet my whole bankroll on Aspinall.
 
If Jones fights Aspinall..... fuck it, it's not happening. Jones is too scared.
 
If Jones fights Aspinall and kills him in the first round, the day after sherdog will be full of retards saying that Jones ducked Francis and Aspinal did nothing for Jones legacy.
Fossor said:
If Jones fights Aspinall and kills him in the first round, the day after sherdog will be full of retards saying that Jones ducked Francis and Aspinal did nothing for Jones legacy.
exactly
 
I think you will see a much better Jones than you saw tonight, & with USADA gone...

Is Pico time.
 
Fossor said:
If Jones fights Aspinall and kills him in the first round, the day after sherdog will be full of retards saying that Jones ducked Francis and Aspinal did nothing for Jones legacy.
Yep. Aspinall will then be a bum who only beat Sergei who has lost to much lesser guys, or maybe Blaydes who always got KOed as soon as he fought a big dog. Something like that.

And if Aspinall after losing to Jones goes on a 8 fight win streak demolishing everyone the only reason he lost to Jones was because he was too green / sick / let the spotlight get to him / whatever

and this NEW Aspinall would destroy Jones...........
 
If Jones fights Aspinall hes gonna be finished within 3 rounds
 
Madmartigains said:
Finish that sentence.

If Jones fights Aspinall I will bet my whole bankroll on Aspinall.
It would be an exciting fight while it lasts

Either Jones injures tom with an oblique kick or its super competitive, finish by tko or sub or close decision
 
He'll be the undisputed goat.

Right now his heavyweight run is terrible. Gsp's bisping win mogs it.
 
Keep in mind Aspinall can close the distance in this one without worrying about what Jones is throwing back.

When you are afraid of Stipe you are afraid of anything.
 
