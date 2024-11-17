Jones ain't gonna fight Aspinall

OldFashion
The only reason he didn't retire in the cage is because of all the ducking allegations. Jones' ego is too big to retire like that. His solution?: Pricing himself out in negotiations to "save face" and have an excuse to present to his staunchest dickriders then ride into the sunset after possibly holding onto his belt for another year. Maybe "injuring" himself in training along the way. Let's face it, this fight ain't never gonna happen
