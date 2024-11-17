  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones ain't gonna fight Aspinall

The only reason he didn't retire in the cage is because of all the ducking allegations. Jones' ego is too big to retire like that. His solution?: Pricing himself out in negotiations to "save face" and have an excuse to present to his staunchest dickriders then ride into the sunset after possibly holding onto his belt for another year. Maybe "injuring" himself in training along the way. Let's face it, this fight ain't never gonna happen
 
Lol.
Already making excuses.
Jones just said once again to the world...pay me Jake Paul/ Mayweather money.
Funny that UFC can lowball a fighter yet it's the fighters fault for not fighting.
 
Jones already is at the upper limit of what UFC fighters have earned, ever. Probably only Conor, Brock Lesnar and Khabib ever earned more than him for a single fight. You know no UFC fighter will ever get paid Mayweather money lol. That's a fighter pay issue in general and until they unionize it will never happen. He'll get offered the most amount of money he ever made and still refuse and retire. That's him and his dickriders making excuses, not me
 
He'll probably claim Tom's a nobody and he'd rather fight a multi division champ.

But he'll never pick anyone that he doesn't have significant advantages over. He'll call out Brock Lesnar before he fights Tom.
 
yup, he's smart in taking no risks at this stage and anyone can see it. I give Pereira about the same chance as I would give Poirier beating Khabib. He never faced a grappling threat like Jones and once Jones gets him down he'll smash him
 
Yup. I can't see Dana paying whatever Jon will demand, which will be significantly higher than what he asked for to fight Stipe.

Jon will price himself out of an Aspinall fight, but he won't get the Pereira fight either since Dana will protect Poatan from him.

So I predict what we get is Jon sitting on the belt for another year, preventing Aspinall from rightfully being crowned undisputed champ, only for Jonny boy to retire at the end of negotiations.
 
Let’s see how many PPV that card sold
Jones isn’t worth the big bucks investment at this stage of his career TBH
 
Dana said in the press conference Jones will go into hiding and then they will chat. He should just force the convo in the next few months then decide to strip Jon. It makes no sense to hold the belt hostage if he only wants the Alex fight.
 
That's exactly what will happen.

Jones will vacate the belt and we will get Aspinall - Pereira for HW gold.

Jones will then be hoping Pereira wins so he can finally have a reason to avoid Aspinall and face Pereira.
 
imagine calling fans of the sport dick riders for thinking it makes zero sense for him to fight tom.
 
Nobody doubts Jon's greatness. At this point though his chances of beating Aspinall are very low and he himself knows this the most
 
