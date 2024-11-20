  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

If Jon Jones were to beat Aspinall, how would you rate that win vs his other wins?

AzorAhai1

Jul 7, 2019
107
160
For me, I would put it up there as maybe top 3 win, behind maybe Cormier and Gustaffson, or maybe even ahead of Gustaffson. How would you rate a win against Aspinall?
 
Tom would just be a never good can. That's how it works around here :rolleyes:
GettyImages-665347234-599160f9054ad90011cf5a7c.jpg
 
Behind the Cormier wins. Most dangerous opponent and skilled since Cormier. Judge based relative to time he would fight them during their career, it's literally the most dangerous fight he could take, should retire.
 
Maybe 10th best win
It might age better with time tho

Jones has a pretty stacked resume
 
Let's be real for a far too large a percentage of this place the immediate response would be that Tom was never really all that good just a flash in the pan, etc.

I think it'd be impressive, one of the better wins on his record, but not necessarily because Tom is so great, but because Jones is getting older. I'm not discounting Tom when I say that, I like Tom and think he's one of the better HWs out there. But, Jon has a ton of mileage, guys always start declining at some point. Add that injury, you're almost never 100% again after something like that.

If he's still able to beat one of the other elite HWs this far in with the rest of that going on it would bump the win's historic value imo.
 
Up there with DC and Gus (the first time.) Aspinall is a generational talent in the way Cain Velasquez was. Don't think Jon actually beats him, but if he did it would be up there with his best wins, especially with Jon being 37.

Don't know why people keep saying DC victories. He only beat him once. 2nd one was scratched off for Jon being a cheating POS.
 
It would be huge. Aspinall is the whole package. Jon is considered the underdog. When we think of how daunting it is to move up to HW, Aspinall is that idea personified. Not fat slob, not old, not retired, not one dimensional, not slow. Fast, KO power, has a chin, can grapple and submit you. It could be seen as Jones’ biggest moment.
 
Massive win. Probably the best of his career.
Frankly I will gain respect for him win or lose if he steps up to face Aspinall.
 
Probably his best win outside of DC tbh when you take everything into consideration (Toms size, power, momentum, the lack of tape to study due to quick finishes, him being in his prime vs Jon being late in his career etc)
 
Jones fans- If Jones beats Tom people will just say Aspinall was never good and he is an unproven can that doesn't do anything for Jon's legacy. They would make excuses for the loss. (Like we're already doing because we don't want the fight to go ahead).

Also Jones fans in the same post- Jon is getting old. Even if Aspinall beats him it wouldn't mean anything because Jon isn't in his prime anymore. Prime Jon would still win. This is just facts i'm not making excuses for when Jon loses I swear.

They are terrified. If Jon gets credit for beating Tom, then Aspinall also has to get credit when he murks Jon inside a round.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Probably his best win outside of DC tbh when you take everything into consideration (Toms size, power, momentum, the lack of tape to study due to quick finishes, him being in his prime vs Jon being late in his career etc)
Lol, I like how you put it that Tom is "in his prime" but Jones is "late in his career" and not out of his prime.
 
It would likely be near the top, you could argue just how good Aspinall is we don't 100% know for sure so it might take a few years to really know.

Jones beats Aspinall retires and Aspinall beats everyone else at HW for the next 2-3 years then it maybe Jones best win next to Cormier, Jones beats him and Aspinall loses a few other times and its probably more inline with wins like Gus, Glover, Machida, etc.
 
OldBoy91 said:
If Jon gets credit for beating Tom, then Aspinall also has to get credit when he murks Jon inside a round.
That logic doesn't hold up at all. I'm not saying that I wouldn't give Tom credit for beating Jones - I would. Just talking about the logic.

The logic is the same as in saying: If Stipe gets credit for beating Jones, then Jones has to get credit for beating Stipe.

Obviously, if you're actually giving Jones credit for beating Stipe, the logic holds up on a personal level.
 
It'd be the best win of his career.

Aspinall



Cormier

Shogun

Gus



Gane




He lost to Reyes though, so maybe that's the best win FOR him.
 
loisestrad said:
Lol, I like how you put it that Tom is "in his prime" but Jones is "late in his career" and not out of his prime.
Isnt it implied in the context of the sentence? it'd be one of Jons best wins because, among other things, Tom is in his prime while Jon is late in his career...ie isnt in his prime. Why would I have listed it as a factor otherwise?
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Isnt it implied in the context of the sentence? it'd be one of Jons best wins because, among other things, Tom is in his prime while Jon is late in his career...ie isnt in his prime. Why would I have listed it as a factor otherwise?
Lol, I'm not trying to front. Just sounded funny to me, as if you deliberately put it "late in his career" instead of "out of his prime" - the latter probably sounding more definitive,
 
loisestrad said:
Lol, I'm not trying to front. Just sounded funny to me, as if you deliberately put it "late in his career" instead of "out of his prime" - the latter probably sounding more definitive,
Alright well, yes, he is out of his prime. Course he is, hes 37 and barely fights anymore. I think he clearly looked to have lost a step in the Stipe fight even though hes still good.

But hes put himself in this position at the end of the day. No matter how past it you are if you have the belt you better defend it against the next in line or vacate.
 
are we all full grown men here?
if yes we have all witnessed them being called cans
for more than a decade
a guy like tom whos been submitted by we dont even know looooool
 
