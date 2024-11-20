If Jon Jones were to beat Aspinall, how would you rate that win vs his other wins?

Let's be real for a far too large a percentage of this place the immediate response would be that Tom was never really all that good just a flash in the pan, etc.



I think it'd be impressive, one of the better wins on his record, but not necessarily because Tom is so great, but because Jones is getting older. I'm not discounting Tom when I say that, I like Tom and think he's one of the better HWs out there. But, Jon has a ton of mileage, guys always start declining at some point. Add that injury, you're almost never 100% again after something like that.



If he's still able to beat one of the other elite HWs this far in with the rest of that going on it would bump the win's historic value imo.