How does Holloway even beat Gaethje?

Kono dio da!
Giorno's Father
@red
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2019
- Messages
- 8,527
- Reaction score
- 4,083
Holloway is my favourite fighter. I'm excited for this fight. Rather this than Emmett or another run at 45. This is weird and cool. But...Gaethje is a deadly matchup.
Gaethje's leg kicks will be a problem
The power will be a problem
The volume will be a problem
His counters will be a problem
His clinch strikes problematic
No range is safe with this guy.
His striking cardio holds up
What can max do to win? Apart from some weird counter punch TKO scenario, like
Max doesn't have knockout power like that.
He has good kicks but hasn't used them to great effect.
Sure that elbow he got kattar was nice but idk
The flurries and combos can be disrupted by Gaethje power shots.
Ironically the only area where max has a clear cut advantage is on the floor. Gaethje would not survive his top game if max stunned and knocked him down. Otherwise, this fight could turn ugly. Change my mind.
Gaethje's leg kicks will be a problem
The power will be a problem
The volume will be a problem
His counters will be a problem
His clinch strikes problematic
No range is safe with this guy.
His striking cardio holds up
What can max do to win? Apart from some weird counter punch TKO scenario, like
Max doesn't have knockout power like that.
He has good kicks but hasn't used them to great effect.
Sure that elbow he got kattar was nice but idk
The flurries and combos can be disrupted by Gaethje power shots.
Ironically the only area where max has a clear cut advantage is on the floor. Gaethje would not survive his top game if max stunned and knocked him down. Otherwise, this fight could turn ugly. Change my mind.