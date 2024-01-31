How does Holloway even beat Gaethje?

Holloway is my favourite fighter. I'm excited for this fight. Rather this than Emmett or another run at 45. This is weird and cool. But...Gaethje is a deadly matchup.

Gaethje's leg kicks will be a problem

The power will be a problem

The volume will be a problem

His counters will be a problem

His clinch strikes problematic

No range is safe with this guy.

His striking cardio holds up

What can max do to win? Apart from some weird counter punch TKO scenario, like

Max doesn't have knockout power like that.

He has good kicks but hasn't used them to great effect.

Sure that elbow he got kattar was nice but idk

The flurries and combos can be disrupted by Gaethje power shots.

Ironically the only area where max has a clear cut advantage is on the floor. Gaethje would not survive his top game if max stunned and knocked him down. Otherwise, this fight could turn ugly. Change my mind.