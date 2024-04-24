Does primal Justin Gaethje beat Holloway?

Justin Gaethje was on the Dan Lebatard show yesterday and said that the reason he lost to Holloway was because Holloway was always in a different weight class and Gaethje never saw him as an opponent. He was not able to go into a primal state for the fight.



In his words:

"It was more difficult for my body to go into like a primal state because of my lack of awareness of the danger that my body was in. I never saw Max as an opponent.. he was always in a different weight class"



Is primal Gaethje up there with the likes of Sea-level Cain, TRT Vitor, motivated BJ Penn, K1 Hughes, Chuck Liddell with that look in his eye, full camp Chad Mendes, healthy Shogun, etc...?