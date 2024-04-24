Does primal Justin Gaethje beat Holloway?

Justin Gaethje was on the Dan Lebatard show yesterday and said that the reason he lost to Holloway was because Holloway was always in a different weight class and Gaethje never saw him as an opponent. He was not able to go into a primal state for the fight.

In his words:
"It was more difficult for my body to go into like a primal state because of my lack of awareness of the danger that my body was in. I never saw Max as an opponent.. he was always in a different weight class"

Is primal Gaethje up there with the likes of Sea-level Cain, TRT Vitor, motivated BJ Penn, K1 Hughes, Chuck Liddell with that look in his eye, full camp Chad Mendes, healthy Shogun, etc...?
 
man.. i laughed so loud at this "primal state" bullshit
bro thinks he's goku or something
 
Justin’s in his prime? He hit his prime against Tony and has fought sharp ever since kinda, he looked off because Max re broke Justin’s nose with the spinning back kick
 
Is that why he also lost to Poirier and Oliveira, because they also used to fight at 145?
 
That bad nose break at the end of the round really fucked the whole night up for Justin having to face such a volume guy

I mean we all knew Justin was gonna get hit and probably out-boxed but we though he had the fire-power to stop Max. Max’s volume style was certainly not good for that nose and any game plan going forward for Justin was compromised

Add in the nasty eye pokes and it turned the night into a train wreck for Justin


Take all those things away, the Max that showed up that night was on a mission and would’ve won regardless
 
As if Holloway was thinking of him as an opponent before lol.

They both had a training camp to train for each other.
 
Primal, yes, primal. Umm yeah, that really explains it... To No One!

It's weak that Justin didn't man up & give credit to Max.​
 
Gaethje's fights deliver but he's the type of guy that needs 8 months to get in the right mental space to face an opponent. He will also refuse a title opportunity that is 2-3 months away.

Max on the other hand not only delivers, but he's also the type of guy that will fight Khabib on one week notice.
 
The excuses never stop with these guys. Please just accept the L gracefully and move on...
 
Got his nose smashed in early on… he’s unlucky but the loss is still valid
 
Nope - probably gets dropped even sooner. Nobody wanted to listen when people on here were saying that Max was the more skilled fighter; especially on their feet. The more "primal" Justin would get the more he'd get picked apart.
 
