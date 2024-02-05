News Helwani: UFC 300 bout in jeopardy - another announcement before actual signing

"Anytime these fights get announced, I always ask them if I have a good relationship with the people involved, is this true? Did you agree?
And I can tell you there’s another fight on 300 one of the particulars has not agreed to yet. I’m not gonna say which fight it is, and I’ll tell you it’s
probably not a main card fight, but there’s another fight on that card that was put out before one of the fighters agreed to it. And as of this second,
they have not agreed to it yet."

Thoughts?
 
Might as well cancel it altogether. I think such a thing might kill Dana.
 
“…if I have a good relationship with the people…”

Reckon why you wouldn’t, Ariel?
 
It is Ronda, I'm telling you people :rolleyes:
 
