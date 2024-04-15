looking back: what would the best UFC 300 bout order have been?

IMHO:

1. Alex/Hill
2. Jiri/Rakic
3. Max/Justin
4. Arman/Charles
5. Weili/Zhang

Great night regardless, but imagine how much better that would have been if that was the order of the main card.

A. Strongest WMMA match opens the card. WMMA haters have a level of segregation (male vs female bouts) to make them happy, but otherwise the best WMMA has to offer leaves a good impression on the fanbase as a whole. Win/win.

B. Charity match for marketing favorite Bo with a mere 5 fights doesn't stink up the main card.

C. Specatular KO marathon in the top 3 fights on the card: even on paper before we knew what would happen, maximizing chances of a finish marathon and maintaining amazing momentum

D. Main and co-main events share a common theme to build off one another (LHW title and potential LHW title eliminator)

My point is not to say "gee wiz look how smart I am after the fact" but rather that the above matchmaking logic could have easily been applied BEFORE this card (and, more important, that it SHOULD be applied to FUTURE cards).

What do you think? Would the above have resulted in the best outcome for 300?
 
I’m so sick of WMMA title fights being the co main. No one wants to see that shit
 
The order was already perfect. The WMMA match gave me time to relax, do some other things, and then come back full of energy for the main event.
 
Alex vs Hill
Max vs Justin
Jiri vs Rakic
Charles vs Arman
Lopes vs Sodiq

Cody vs Figgy
Kayla vs Holm
Turner vs Renato
Green vs Miller

Welli vs Yan
Andrade vs Marina
Stirling vs Kattar
Bo vs Brundage
 
Dionysian said:
What do you think? Would the above have resulted in the best outcome for 300?
So the prelim headliner would be Aljo v Kattar, the worst fight on the card? I think they made the right call putting Jiri there.
 
