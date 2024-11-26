Evoloev is #2 in the division

Let’s be real, despite his inactivity compared to Lopes, Movsar is the biggest threat to Topuria at FW. Although Lopes deserves the title shot because he’s exciting and racked up a bunch of wins. My only problem is that Brian Ortega is still not an awesome win in my book compared to Arnold Allen.

A rematch between Movsar and Diego would be really interesting, but I’d still pick Evloev to win.

Volk is really just a huge question mark at this point, but I’d want to see him fight some of these new contenders instead of Topuria. But if Volk wants his shot he also deserves it, because he’s older so it’s his last chance, along with how much he’s accomplished in this division
 
I dont see it. I dont see anywhere where Movsar is a threat to Illa. not on the ground and definitely not standing
 
I agree that a win over Allen is bigger than a win over Ortega at this point.

Also Evloev catches a lot of shit for being boring when his last two fights were a lot of fun. Don't know what Dana was smoking to complain about Allen vs Evloev.

That said, I don't see any advantage that Movsar has over Ilia. If he walks through Aljo with his grappling, it def. will change my mind.

Either way the winner of Evloev/Aljo should fight Lopes, while Volk and Ilia have their rematch.
 
No more rematches for getting KTFO. Win a fight against Murphy or Askren or Cerrone
 
No, it's Evolvolev.
 
