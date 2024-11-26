Evoloev is #2 in the division

Let’s be real, despite his inactivity compared to Lopes, Movsar is the biggest threat to Topuria at FW. Although Lopes deserves the title shot because he’s exciting and racked up a bunch of wins. My only problem is that Brian Ortega is still not an awesome win in my book compared to Arnold Allen.



A rematch between Movsar and Diego would be really interesting, but I’d still pick Evloev to win.



Volk is really just a huge question mark at this point, but I’d want to see him fight some of these new contenders instead of Topuria. But if Volk wants his shot he also deserves it, because he’s older so it’s his last chance, along with how much he’s accomplished in this division