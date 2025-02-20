Can We Admit That the UFC is Screwing Movsar Evloev?

At what point are we going to acknowledge that Movsar Evloev is getting completely screwed over by the UFC? The guy is undefeated (18-0), ranked in the top 10, and has been calling for a top contender fight for YEARS, yet he keeps getting ignored while less deserving fighters jump the line.



Look at the facts:



He was supposed to fight Ilia Topuria when Ilia was still proving himself, but Ilia pulled out, then leapfrogged him into a title shot.



Hes on a 7-fight win streak in the UFC, has completely dominated everyone he’s fought, and yet the UFC refuses to push him.



Meanwhile, guys like Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega keep getting undeserved title eliminators after losses. Ilia Topuria literally skipped the line after fighting Josh Emmett, who was coming off a loss. And yet, somehow Movsar keeps getting overlooked.



At this point, it’s s obvious the UFC just doesn’t t want him anywhere near the title picture because they dont think he’s marketable. They are trying to protect their favorites while keeping Evloev stuck fighting down the rankings.



So can we finally admit it? Movsar Evloev is being blatantly screwed over, and it is getting ridiculous.