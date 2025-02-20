  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Can We Admit That the UFC is Screwing Movsar Evloev?

Can We Admit That the UFC is Screwing Movsar Evloev?

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,629
Reaction score
49,715
At what point are we going to acknowledge that Movsar Evloev is getting completely screwed over by the UFC? The guy is undefeated (18-0), ranked in the top 10, and has been calling for a top contender fight for YEARS, yet he keeps getting ignored while less deserving fighters jump the line.

Look at the facts:

He was supposed to fight Ilia Topuria when Ilia was still proving himself, but Ilia pulled out, then leapfrogged him into a title shot.

Hes on a 7-fight win streak in the UFC, has completely dominated everyone he’s fought, and yet the UFC refuses to push him.

Meanwhile, guys like Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega keep getting undeserved title eliminators after losses. Ilia Topuria literally skipped the line after fighting Josh Emmett, who was coming off a loss. And yet, somehow Movsar keeps getting overlooked.

At this point, it’s s obvious the UFC just doesn’t t want him anywhere near the title picture because they dont think he’s marketable. They are trying to protect their favorites while keeping Evloev stuck fighting down the rankings.

So can we finally admit it? Movsar Evloev is being blatantly screwed over, and it is getting ridiculous.
 
Incoming deluge of pro wrestling fans - many of whom also support Colby and Strickland, the most boring fighters in the world, getting repeat title shots - to tell you that Movsar is boring.
 
He is not getting screwed its just mma. Boring fighters have to do three times as much to get to the top.
 
I honestly can't understand this kind of thing. If the UFC likes boxing or K-1, they should hold an event with these rules. Saying it's an MMA event and sabotaging fighters like Evloev doesn't make sense. Identity crisis, schizophrenia, paradox, shooting yourself in the foot, I don't know, I just don't understand this falsehood. Why not consider it an striking event? It's an unbearable story of sabotage by grapplers and despite everything, the grapplers end up winning...
 
Add on the fact that Movsar literally beat Lopes and hasn't lost a fight since then, yet Lopes is now fighting for the vacant title w/ Volk....
 
you guys are so quick to fucking complain on the behalf of another man it's insane.

Illa just vacated the title, This fight is in ramadan window so it's not like Evolev would take it anyway. no food has been taken from his mouth, He'll likely fight the winner of this fight in august/septemeber or possibly AD in october just shut up about it already.
 
People are forgetting that Movsar is muslim.
Ramadan ends March 29th, 314 is April 12th.
Some guys does trainning camp in ramadan from time to time (Belal), but I dont think Movsar would risk it. Having no finishes, UFC doesnt like him much, plus he takes his time between his fights.. if he fails chalenging fot he belt he would have a long road back.
1740051949074.png
Looking at the rankings, Max went up, Yair is booked coming from 2 losses, Ortega is going up and Evloev already beat Arnold Alle
Is better for him to wait and fight for the belt at the end of the year.
 
Movsar will likely fight the winner of Volk vs. Diego. There's literally no one else ahead of him that could challenge for the title.
 
