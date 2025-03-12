  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Movsar Evloev is getting the Ank treatment

How is Diego Lopes getting the shot over Evloev?

He literally lost to Movsar, and has a beautiful record of 19-0, with 4 of those wins being over CURRENT ranked fighters (Lopes, Allen, Ige and Aljo)

Reminds me of Pereira skipping the queue and heading for the title, although this is worse because at least Pereira was a champion.

This is only justifiable if Movsar is injured, which I don’t think is the case.

This is NOT a true championship fight between the two best guys in the division.

Make it make sense!!
 
Been on the Evloev bandwaggon for a while now. But it's a lonely being on this bandwaggon too lol. Not many riders.

People do seem to treat Evloev and Ankalaev similarly. Very good fighters, but almost no love. No Dagestan-Must-be-elite buff or hype either.

It's a strange thing, really.
 
Volk said he'll fight movsar if he beats lopes so not an issue and there's no one at FW who can leapfrog movsar either. I think we'll see him fight for the belt this year 100%
 
Why is it being contrarian to pick the winner?? Lmao


You the ones being contrary to the winners.
 
More like why is Volk getting this shot. At least the first Evloev/Lopes fight was exciting and Lopes was a short notice replacement making his UFC debut. It should be Evloev vs Lopes while Volk tries to pick up a win.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
that's true and I'm not gonna lie and say I prefer Belal, Ankalaev, Movsar to Ilia/Khamzat/Aspinall type of fighters but I don't think someone is a contrarian for rooting for a hard working guy
Click to expand...

You're right, but when people root for someone specifically because they're unpopular, then it's ironic hipsterism.
 
