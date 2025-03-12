Movsar Evloev is getting the Ank treatment

EnthusiastCultivator
How is Diego Lopes getting the shot over Evloev?
He literally lost to Movsar, and has a beautiful record of 19-0, with 4 of those wins being over CURRENT ranked fighters (Lopes, Allen, Ige and Aljo)
Reminds me of Pereira skipping the queue and heading for the title, although this is worse because at least Pereira was a champion.
This is only justifiable if Movsar is injured, which I don’t think is the case.
This is NOT a true championship fight between the two best guys in the division.
Make it make sense!!
