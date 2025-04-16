AMAZINGUFC
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2016
- Messages
- 1,925
- Reaction score
- 1,788
During an interview with Fox Sports upon touching down back in Australia, Volkanovski explained why he’d choose Evloev to be the first hurdle in his newly begun featherweight rule.
“I did mention Movsar. He is undefeated. I like the fact that he’s undefeated,” Volkanovski said. “And still one of the younger generation. … I think for the legacy, that would still mean so much”.
--------------
Will Evloev ride Volk like a horse?
“I did mention Movsar. He is undefeated. I like the fact that he’s undefeated,” Volkanovski said. “And still one of the younger generation. … I think for the legacy, that would still mean so much”.
--------------
Will Evloev ride Volk like a horse?