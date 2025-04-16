Media Volkanovski Wants To Fight Movsar Evloev ‘For The Legacy’

During an interview with Fox Sports upon touching down back in Australia, Volkanovski explained why he’d choose Evloev to be the first hurdle in his newly begun featherweight rule.

“I did mention Movsar. He is undefeated. I like the fact that he’s undefeated,” Volkanovski said. “And still one of the younger generation. … I think for the legacy, that would still mean so much”.

Will Evloev ride Volk like a horse?
So cool that some champs are just down to fight undefeated contenders, While others need them to prove themselves despite having p4p ranked wins and holding a title in the most competitive weight class today.


love to see it

Evloev is a perfect style matchup for Volkanovski.

He might drop a round or two but Volkanovski would likely cruise to victory. Clear cut unanimous decision or maybe even a late stoppage.
I don't know why we're so confident volk wins. I kinda "Just am". Evloev doesn't do tons of damage on the ground, Nor does he attempt many subs or do damage on the feet. Just can't picture how he beats volk.
 
the wrestling exchanges and pace in that fight would be something to watch, volk has amazing anti wrestling but Movsar would probably be the best freestyle wrestler he's ever fought in his career
 
I don't know why we're so confident volk wins. I kinda "Just am". Evloev doesn't do tons of damage on the ground, Nor does he attempt many subs or do damage on the feet. Just can't picture how he beats volk.
i think its cause there's little to no finishing threat from Evloev. he's been to a decision in every one of his UFC fights. unless he can blanket Volk for 5 rounds, i dont see a path to victory for him.
 
I will be annoyed if the UFC has him fight anyone else but Evloev. Evloev deserves it the most and it's also the most interesting fight, Volk doesn't seem like an easy guy to outwrestle and dominate in that fashion, so it will be very interesting to see how Evloev fares.
 
If Islam struggled as much as he did to take Volk down, Movsar could be in for a really long night.
Move at is very lucky that volk is saying his name so frequently and trying to make this fight happen.
 
I want this to happen because you know there’s zero chance Volk gets hurt.
 
Hard to argue for anybody else. Just fought Lopes, Max and Topuria are gone, and he already fought Yair, so there's nobody other than the guy who's in the top 5 and 9-0 in the UFC
 
If Volkanovski/Evolev happens regardless of the outcome I am going to miss Volk when he hangs up his gloves. Active fighter who fights rightful contenders and does not sit out for a long period of time (except for good reasons) and welcomes challenges.
 
