Topuria Title Defenses

The best thing for the UFC and Topuria to do is for him to defend the belt multiple times.

IMO this should be his next defenses

Volk
Evloev (could wait for the shot)
Lopes (needs 1 more win imo)

This would TIE Aldo as the FW GOAT and clean out the division making a LW title fight a serious bout

What say you sher bros?
 
Yeah, he needs to be getting busy. If he is as great as he thinks he is, should be not problem, just in six months wipe out a 'contender' every two months - easy work!

Then you can start with some diva demands

(by 'contender' I mean any of the three you suggested or anyone similar)
 
So, get it done! Three of them in six months would be very imimpressive.
Hey there guy isn't Poatan, we're blessed with one super active champ per decade.

I agree with OP that he needs to clean out 145 before a title shot. If he's getting fat and can't cut anymore, relinquish and work your way up to Islam by beating a top 10 and top 5 opponent.
Should be the standard for all champions changing weight classes.
 
After KO'ing Volk and Max, everyone else in the division feels like a huge downgrade.
Feels that way but it has to be done. You never know especially at the very top.

Even when Wanderlei lost to Hendo and Chuck lost to Jardine no one in their right mind would've thought Rich Franklin would beat either of them. The assumption was Rich would get KOed quick.
 
Hey there guy isn't Poatan, we're blessed with one super active champ per decade.

I agree with OP that he needs to clean out 145 before a title shot. If he's getting fat and can't cut anymore, relinquish and work your way up to Islam by beating a top 10 and top 5 opponent.
Should be the standard for all champions changing weight classes.
Word.

and same goes for earning that shot at LW - should be dead easy if you are as good as you keep saying. Get it done already!

Anderson would (during his reign as champ) happily take short notice fights at LHW and merk them. Now that guy showed us what greatness was.
 
Noone else really is starching former champs like he is who cares if he goes to fight macka after a fight or two.
 
How does your hypothetical 4 defenses tie Topuria with Aldo?
Aldo has 7 defences of the UFC FW title alone. Add the fact he won the WEC FW title and defended it twice and that was the highest level in the world for FW and below.
9 > 4 and your 4 is actually 1 right now and he is talking about leaving the divsion already. Topuria will never surpass Aldo as FW GOAT.

#DefensesMatter
 
He should fight Lopes, then Evloev. No personal interest in the Volk rematch.
 
How does your hypothetical 4 defenses tie Topuria with Aldo?
Aldo has 7 defences of the UFC FW title alone. Add the fact he won the WEC FW title and defended it twice and that was the highest level in the world for FW and below.
9 > 4 and your 4 is actually 1 right now and he is talking about leaving the divsion already. Topuria will never surpass Aldo as FW GOAT.

#DefensesMatter
5 of Aldos 9 were whatever. 4 of them were elite. The 4 for Topuria are elite and arguably better than Aldos 4 elite wins

If Topuria defends 9x then he'd likely surpass Aldo
 
I say how the hell does Alex get the next shot? That’s what I say.

1-3 in his last 4. And two losses in a row.

If not for the TWO freebies at LW. I’d be fine with the instant rematch.

Let the fucking division move on, ffs.

No instant rematch.. No Superfights.

Three guys with one defence each at 125, 135, and 145. They all need to defend in their own divisions, fighting the next guy in line.
 
I say how the hell does Alex get the next shot? That’s what I say.

1-3 in his last 4. And two losses in a row.

If not for the TWO freebies at LW. I’d be fine with the instant rematch.

Let the fucking division move on, ffs.

No instant rematch.. No Superfights.

Three guys with one defence each at 125, 135, and 145. They all need to defend in their own divisions, fighting the next guy in line.
Thing with Volk is 2 of the losses right in a different division and he seems like the biggest challenge for Ilia.

With the 1st fight he under estimated him and came back too early from a KO
 
I'm not sure he beats Evloev. I have him as a favorite, but I wouldn't bet on it.

Not sure he beats Lopes, either. Again, I'd favor him.

Ilia -not his fault at all- has had the "luck" (right moment, right place) to face a declining Volk returning too soon after a criminal KO, and a Holloway moving down from 155 at an age in which it takes its toll. He looked rough at the weight-in.

He needs to face the next gen that he's leading.*

*Yes, I know Holloway is only 33 but he has like 30 UFC fights, many wars, and his weight cuts are tough.
 
I'm not sure he beats Evloev. I have him as a favorite, but I wouldn't bet on it.

Not sure he beats Lopes, either. Again, I'd favor him.

Ilia -not his fault at all- has had the "luck" (right moment, right place) to face a declining Volk returning too soon after a criminal KO, and a Holloway moving down from 155 at an age in which it takes its toll. He looked rough at the weight-in.

He needs to face the next gen that he's leading.*

*Yes, I know Holloway is only 33 but he has like 30 UFC fights, many wars, and his weight cuts are tough.
You have a fair point. This could be the beginning of the end for Volk and Max.

Kinda how Whittaker came in when the most stacked MW division ever was declining.

Or how JonJones came in when the most stacked LHW division ever was declining
 
