Topuria Title Defenses

BowserJr
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 9,787
- Reaction score
- 3,761
The best thing for the UFC and Topuria to do is for him to defend the belt multiple times.
IMO this should be his next defenses
Volk
Evloev (could wait for the shot)
Lopes (needs 1 more win imo)
This would TIE Aldo as the FW GOAT and clean out the division making a LW title fight a serious bout
What say you sher bros?
IMO this should be his next defenses
Volk
Evloev (could wait for the shot)
Lopes (needs 1 more win imo)
This would TIE Aldo as the FW GOAT and clean out the division making a LW title fight a serious bout
What say you sher bros?
Last edited: