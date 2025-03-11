  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Anyone else wish

That before moving up, Topuria would have fought Evloev?

Not only would that have been a great fight between two undefeated Caucasians, but it would have also allowed for Pitbull to make his debut against Volk.
Sure it would have been more relevant a couple years ago, but that is still a fight I desperately want to see.

I think if Volk beats Lopes and Pitbull beats Yair, they'll probably still make it, but those outcomes are both far from guaranteed.

A missed opportunity, in my opinion.

He beats Volk and Max --

So, Why Evloev from a motivation standpoint?

That ain't happening -- time for Topuria to take his Belt up to Lightweight.

Ilia believes in himself to rise up off those two massive victories above Legends -- than putz around with some other dude without a high value name.
 
tritestill said:
Wish Ilia would have stayed at 145 and set the record for title defenses, but here we are now.
Exactly. But, as Max says, it is what it is. Maybe he can make it work at LW with no problem, but he will look like a dwarf compared to the top guys.
 
Topuira would have massacred Evloev and finished him by strikes inside 2 rounds.
 
