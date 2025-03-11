Anyone else wish

BJJ4Tone
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 9, 2012
- Messages
- 3,715
- Reaction score
- 7,674
That before moving up, Topuria would have fought Evloev?
Not only would that have been a great fight between two undefeated Caucasians, but it would have also allowed for Pitbull to make his debut against Volk.
Sure it would have been more relevant a couple years ago, but that is still a fight I desperately want to see.
I think if Volk beats Lopes and Pitbull beats Yair, they'll probably still make it, but those outcomes are both far from guaranteed.
A missed opportunity, in my opinion.
Not only would that have been a great fight between two undefeated Caucasians, but it would have also allowed for Pitbull to make his debut against Volk.
Sure it would have been more relevant a couple years ago, but that is still a fight I desperately want to see.
I think if Volk beats Lopes and Pitbull beats Yair, they'll probably still make it, but those outcomes are both far from guaranteed.
A missed opportunity, in my opinion.