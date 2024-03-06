Does Whitaker beat DDP in a rematch?

JustBreed
Does Whittaker's performance against costa tell us anymore about where he's at, and how he might go against DDP in a rematch?
I personally feel like he's at a point where he could show up and look terrible against whoever he fights next, or he could look great.
Haven't really seen much discussed about whether or not the win over costa has restored his stock, other than to say it was a good fight, which he won convincingly.
