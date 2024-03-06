Does Whitaker beat DDP in a rematch?

Does Whittaker's performance against costa tell us anymore about where he's at, and how he might go against DDP in a rematch?

I personally feel like he's at a point where he could show up and look terrible against whoever he fights next, or he could look great.

Haven't really seen much discussed about whether or not the win over costa has restored his stock, other than to say it was a good fight, which he won convincingly.
 
I don't believe so. I don't think Bob is a beat a guy who beat me guy. I dont think he'd beat IA no matter how many times they fought.
 
i don't think so.

ddp has a similar style to costa and romero except with a gas tank. IE he will punsih whitaker on hsi blitzes and be able to do it over 5 rounds.
 
I think he does. DDP would struggle hard to take him down and he’d probably bounce right back up. Whittaker also has the better stand up no matter what happened in their fight before. It’s a good match up for Whittaker.
 
No. I think DDP is a bit too strong for the Aussie.
 
