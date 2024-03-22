If Leon moved to 185 who would he beat out of DDP, Strickland, Izzy, Poatan Whitaker?

With DDP, Edwards would really have to watch out for those heavy hits and make sure his ground game is on point.



Then there’s Strickland, It’d be pretty cool to see how Edwards’ varied strikes would play against Sean and his awkward style.



Izzy is in a league of his own with that striking of his. If Edwards were to face him, he’d have to bridge a pretty big gap in the striking department.



Lastly, Poatan. The man’s got knockout power that can turn the lights out in an instant.



Edwards would need to be sharp, dodge those heavy blows, and maybe look for opportunities to take the fight to the ground. (he does have a black belt in BJJ)