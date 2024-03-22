If Leon moved to 185 who would he beat out of DDP, Strickland, Izzy, Poatan Whitaker?

I think Leon beats

DDP - Easily - Leon is too slick and DDP is slow and clumsy. Outside of a hail Mary punch do not see DDP beating Leon.

Strickland -Easily - Leon is too clean he would snipe Strickland. Easy win.

Whitaker - Easily - Whitaker is too small and not good enough in any particular area to beat Leon. Easy win.

Izzy/Alex - Toss Up with Poatan being the harder fight due to how big he is. Could see Leon beating Izzy but hard fight

Strickland/Whitaker would be smaller than Leon.
 
Slower, more knockout power, ploddier, worse cardio, welterweight skill

I think he has the best chance against whittaker, then izzy/strickland, then poatan, then ddp the worst chance
 
I think Leon beats

DDP - Easily
Strickland -Easily
Whitaker - Easily

Izz/Alex - Toss Up with Poatan being the harder fight
None. Edwards has below average punching power for a WW and all those guys hit harder than him and I can't see him outgrappling them either. I don't think he has enough power to make them respect his punches and all of them hit harder. Most would walk him down and TKO him or win a lopsided decision.
 
With DDP, Edwards would really have to watch out for those heavy hits and make sure his ground game is on point.

Then there’s Strickland, It’d be pretty cool to see how Edwards’ varied strikes would play against Sean and his awkward style.

Izzy is in a league of his own with that striking of his. If Edwards were to face him, he’d have to bridge a pretty big gap in the striking department.

Lastly, Poatan. The man’s got knockout power that can turn the lights out in an instant.

Edwards would need to be sharp, dodge those heavy blows, and maybe look for opportunities to take the fight to the ground. (he does have a black belt in BJJ)
 
I could see Edwards wrestlefucking Pereira at 185

But there's no way to know how his power, durability and cardio translate moving up in weight.
 
I think he should stay at 170 where he's the reigning champion.
 
Yea, after Jan and Jiri couldn't do it at 205, I'm sure a WW Leon with his English wrestling chops is the man to LnP Poatan
<Dany07>
This hypothetical is at 185lbs, not 205. You know the weight class where Izzy had him on his back for an entire round.

Leon is a better P4P wrestler than Jan imo, and Jan was dominating him until be completely gassed out at high altitude.
 
None. Edwards has below average punching power for a WW and all those guys hit harder than him and I can't see him outgrappling them either. I don't think he has enough power to make them respect his punches and all of them hit harder. Most would walk him down and TKO him or win a lopsided decision.
This sums it up. Let's move to better threads.
 
This hypothetical is at 185lbs, not 205. You know the weight class where Izzy had him on his back for an entire round.

Leon is a better P4P wrestler than Jan imo, and Jan was dominating him until be completely gassed out at high altitude.
There are also things called weight classes and "size matters." Jan managed to use his grappling to beat Izzy...something better wrestlers at 185 like Brunson were never able to do. Poatan's TDD is questionable at LHW, but I don't see any current WWs taking him down and keeping him there...not even Shavkat, let alone Leon
 
This hypothetical is at 185lbs, not 205. You know the weight class where Izzy had him on his back for an entire round.

Leon is a better P4P wrestler than Jan imo, and Jan was dominating him until be completely gassed out at high altitude.
You're speaking as if Leon is Khamzat. You realize that at 185, Poatan is still walking into the ring at like ~215 right?
He made Izzy, who is the definition of a middleweight, look like a welterweight when they were in the ring. He absolutely dwarfs Leon. 4" in height, 6" in reach, and probably 2" in girth.

Yeah, that's like saying Mighty Mouse would have a great chance against Gaethje or something.
I'm all for things like hypothetical matchups, but seeing shit like "the pillow fisted kickboxing 170 champ can go up to 185, meet the current LHW champ there, and LnP him" is just moronic.
 
You're speaking as if Leon is Khamzat. You realize that at 185, Poatan is still walking into the ring at like ~215 right?
He made Izzy, who is the definition of a middleweight, look like a welterweight when they were in the ring. He absolutely dwarfs Leon. 4" in height, 6" in reach, and probably 2" in girth.


I'm all for things like hypothetical matchups, but seeing shit like "the pillow fisted kickboxing 170 champ can go up to 185, meet the current LHW champ there, and LnP him" is just moronic.
I'm waiting for Leon go to LnP Aspinall and Jones. Let's skip Poatan and go straight to the big boys! The guy who spent much of the last 2 rounds against Colby on HIS back will have no problem with the 240+ pound guys.
 
Leon is better than Izzy at wrestling
He's not better than Jan or Jiri though, everyone who has taken Alex down has done pretty much nothing to him and in the next round they are way more tired. Leon would gas himself out if he tried to out grapple Alex at 185.
 
