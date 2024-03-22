If Leon moved to 185 who would he beat out of DDP, Strickland, Izzy, Poatan Whitaker?

Leon Edwards
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2022
- Messages
- 453
- Reaction score
- 863
I think Leon beats
DDP - Easily - Leon is too slick and DDP is slow and clumsy. Outside of a hail Mary punch do not see DDP beating Leon.
Strickland -Easily - Leon is too clean he would snipe Strickland. Easy win.
Whitaker - Easily - Whitaker is too small and not good enough in any particular area to beat Leon. Easy win.
Izzy/Alex - Toss Up with Poatan being the harder fight due to how big he is. Could see Leon beating Izzy but hard fight
Strickland/Whitaker would be smaller than Leon.
DDP - Easily - Leon is too slick and DDP is slow and clumsy. Outside of a hail Mary punch do not see DDP beating Leon.
Strickland -Easily - Leon is too clean he would snipe Strickland. Easy win.
Whitaker - Easily - Whitaker is too small and not good enough in any particular area to beat Leon. Easy win.
Izzy/Alex - Toss Up with Poatan being the harder fight due to how big he is. Could see Leon beating Izzy but hard fight
Strickland/Whitaker would be smaller than Leon.
Last edited: