Why Izzy can beat DDP

I feel like Adesanya is a bad matchup for DDP. If he comes back at his best and with full confidence, he will beat DPP IMO.

Reasons:

1. Adesanya is 3 inches taller and quicker than DDP. Dricus throws looping punches and sometimes overextends while moving linearly forward. Whereas Izzy does straight punch counters at range. Ripe for a counter.

2. DDP's kicks were a big part of his success against Strickland, but he will not win the kicking game with Izzy due to length. And Izzy's kicks will slow DDP's forward momentum. Strickland was having success with front kicks against DDP and Izzy's kicking game is way better than Sean's.

3. DDP is stylistically similar to Yoel and Costa, except he goes for more takedowns. But strength wise very similar. So the "he's way too strong" for Izzy claims are false. Is DDP stronger than Yoel? I don't think so. It's just recency bias that people are saying how strong DDP is.

4. People will say DDP will takedown Adesanya and finish. But what fighter has had a lot of success taking him down and keeping him there other than a LHW?

I feel like Adesanya and Stricklands TD DEFENSE (not grapping) is at similar levels (with perhaps a slight edge to Strickland.) But this fight showed DDP couldn't keep Strickland down or do damage there.

Strickland also stands very upright whereas Adesanya's TD defense is pretty different. Keeping at range and sprawling. I don't think DDP will find it as easy as people think taking Izzy down.

5. Izzy is most susceptible to clinch takedowns like how Khabib does. But DDP is more like a double leg Robert Whitaker TD artist - Striking and then exploding for TD or duck under a strike and going for double.

Izzy is much less susceptible to this type of TD due to length.

Regardless I want to see this fight.
 
Stricklands defence on the front foot is much trickier for Izzy to deal with than DDP going forward, who is very open when he throws. DDP boxing wont be nearly as big an issue as Stricklands was, and yeah the kicks wont be as effective against Izzy as they were against Sean. The DDP kicks worked because Sean is much less defensively sound on the backfoot then he is going forward.
 
izzy got taken down by vettori and whittaker, safe to say dricus would ragdoll him


you guys still under the illusion that izzy is some magical fighter that cant be beaten, even tho he's 1-2 in his last three fights
Vettori literally had his back and was seconds away from getting a completed RNC before he spazzed out and rushed the finish
 
Izzy also got back up each time. We saw Sean get up easily each time ddp took em down. We haven't seen enough of Sean's TDD to say he's just super good or ddp's grappling isn't what I thought it was. I was thinking ddp's grappling would be the difference in a potential Izzy fight now I just don't know.
 
