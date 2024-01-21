Why Izzy can beat DDP

I feel like Adesanya is a bad matchup for DDP. If he comes back at his best and with full confidence, he will beat DPP IMO.



Reasons:



1. Adesanya is 3 inches taller and quicker than DDP. Dricus throws looping punches and sometimes overextends while moving linearly forward. Whereas Izzy does straight punch counters at range. Ripe for a counter.



2. DDP's kicks were a big part of his success against Strickland, but he will not win the kicking game with Izzy due to length. And Izzy's kicks will slow DDP's forward momentum. Strickland was having success with front kicks against DDP and Izzy's kicking game is way better than Sean's.



3. DDP is stylistically similar to Yoel and Costa, except he goes for more takedowns. But strength wise very similar. So the "he's way too strong" for Izzy claims are false. Is DDP stronger than Yoel? I don't think so. It's just recency bias that people are saying how strong DDP is.



4. People will say DDP will takedown Adesanya and finish. But what fighter has had a lot of success taking him down and keeping him there other than a LHW?



I feel like Adesanya and Stricklands TD DEFENSE (not grapping) is at similar levels (with perhaps a slight edge to Strickland.) But this fight showed DDP couldn't keep Strickland down or do damage there.



Strickland also stands very upright whereas Adesanya's TD defense is pretty different. Keeping at range and sprawling. I don't think DDP will find it as easy as people think taking Izzy down.



5. Izzy is most susceptible to clinch takedowns like how Khabib does. But DDP is more like a double leg Robert Whitaker TD artist - Striking and then exploding for TD or duck under a strike and going for double.



Izzy is much less susceptible to this type of TD due to length.



Regardless I want to see this fight.