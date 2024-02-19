Should Robert Whittaker next fight be a title shot?

Should Robert Whittaker next fight be a title shot?

MXZT

MXZT

I think he earned it with his performance against Costa.

Thoughts?

What meant when I said should his next fight be a title shot. Doesn't necessarily mean he'll fight DDP. He could be just waiting in line to get his shot after DDP faces whoever. And who knows maybe DDP will lose his title and it would be a different opponent who Robert Whittaker would be fighting next.

I’d like to see him fight Strickland and winner gets the shot. It wasn’t but 1 fight ago that he was stopped by DDP, so beating an inactive Costa is not enough to warrant a rematch yet.
That's fair.
 
I’d like to see him fight Strickland and winner gets the shot. It wasn’t but 1 fight ago that he was stopped by DDP, so beating an inactive Costa is not enough to warrant a rematch yet.
this.

and Costa vs Khamzat finally.
 
The DDP loss looked rough. Plus you have Strickland, Izzy and Khamzat in contention as well. Khamzat is a big question mark at this point, but he was sort of promised a title fight if he beat Usman (as silly as it is). DDP and Izzy have beef, so that crap sells better.
Maybe just do Strickland - Whittaker next.
 
Whatever he wants, but Whittaker vs Strickland for title eliminator makes the mose sense because the former already had an opportunity before (and failed to clinch it) while the latter arguably didn't even lose the fight.

Izzy vs DDP should have been an absolute classic though. The ideal scenario for that can't work now because DDP has the belt now and can't play the role of colonizer in Izzy's turf.
 
Nope, him and DDP just fought not long ago and while Costa is a decent win that shouldn't warrant him a title shot.

I think they should do Sean/Rob next, but I feel they'll maybe do Sean/Khamzat so the other option is Rob/Cannonier 2
 
The conundrum here is that neither Izzy, Strickland, Khamzat or Whittaker truly deserve a title shot yet. The best solution in my opinion - run Izzy Khamzat for the TS ASAP, and Strickland - Whittaker for the next and hope Izzy loses to either Khamzat or DDP (so that we don't get Strickland 2 or Whittaker 3, and we have some fresh title match ups). Costa can fight Aliskerov or Imavov in the meantime.
 
It will be nice to see him lose another championship fight and maybe retire so I will never see this gatekeeper again
 
Part of me wants him to get rewarded for that gritty performance (especially since MW fights tend to not be that exciting for some reason), but considering he already lost to the champ he needs one more imo.
 
It will be nice to see him lose another championship fight and maybe retire so I will never see this gatekeeper again
I wouldn't call a guy who's 13-3 at middleweight(12 of those wins being against ranked opponents) and only losing to champions a gatekeeper...
 
No matter what people are going to say: we all know who is fighting DDP next. I think UFC are going to match up Strickland and Khamzat for a title eliminator in Abu Dhabi, three rounder. That means Whittaker has to look toward either a rematch with Cannonier or some new blood.
 
