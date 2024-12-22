this NEVER even should of been a big thing with the fans to begin with.

what are we NINE !!

its insane to me that certain fans have no concept of what negotiation is. and if they do

, are still so immature & petty that they still push harmful narratives despite the truth...

its ok if you're a teen clueless of the real world ......

but when you're past 21 by then you should understand Fighters have bills to pay..



if dana forked 30-50 million plus PPV , this fight would've been made yesterday.....

throw in another 15 mill, jones would take on Alex the same month .....



once again the fans like in the francis debacle didnt pass the vibe check.

instead of being mad at dana for ruining another bout due to being cheap or petty

you clowns were mad solely cause dana called Jon jones the GOAT.. make it make sense...

Do better guys