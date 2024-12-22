Media DC Says Jones Aspinall Deal is Almost Done

The title of that video is "DC Breaks Down Jones Vs Aspinall", but nowhere in that video does he do that.

Also, he says "it tells me that they're getting it done." What tells you that they're getting it done? It cuts out that part, so you don't get important information that is crucial to what DC is saying.

This is obviously a channel that shits out content using AI. Sick of these channels.
 
Travis Alexander said:
I’m waiting with bated breath and anticipation. If this gets done it’s the biggest fight you can make in 2025 by a wide margin.
It wasn't initially though. Seems like barely anyone knew who Tom was.

The Jones ducking narrative just caught fire in a short period of time and it became this big thing.

Tom actually doubled his Instagram followers in 2 months.

If it does happen, Tom is very fortunate the media pendulum swung in his direction, it very easily could've gone the other way and would be far less likely the UFC pays Jones
 
this NEVER even should of been a big thing with the fans to begin with.
what are we NINE !!
its insane to me that certain fans have no concept of what negotiation is. and if they do
, are still so immature & petty that they still push harmful narratives despite the truth...
its ok if you're a teen clueless of the real world ......
but when you're past 21 by then you should understand Fighters have bills to pay..

if dana forked 30-50 million plus PPV , this fight would've been made yesterday.....
throw in another 15 mill, jones would take on Alex the same month .....

once again the fans like in the francis debacle didnt pass the vibe check.
instead of being mad at dana for ruining another bout due to being cheap or petty
you clowns were mad solely cause dana called Jon jones the GOAT.. make it make sense...
Do better guys
 
MigitAs said:
What fury and Usyk just made
Enlighten me. How much did they make?
Surely this time fury couldn't demand some absurd 70-30 split, right?
Turki probably paid them whatever he had in the pocket of a random suit he had forgotten about a decade ago. Which could mean a huge gold bar, a platinum necklace, used panties... or who knows what.
 
dog y said:
I cannot tolerate this balloon of a man chewing with his mouth open and screaming on the mic constantly. Disgusting, noisy, uneducated fatso.
Let the man eat

Hes one of the only fighters that has the respect and fear of the dagestanis

Love him or hate him, DC is one of the greatest of all time.

Unless you're some kind of angelic, beacon of moral perfection and integrity, relax.
 
dog y said:
Enlighten me. How much did they make?
Surely this time fury couldn't demand some absurd 70-30 split, right?
Turki probably paid them whatever he had in the pocket of a random suit he had forgotten about a decade ago. Which could mean a huge gold bar, a platinum necklace, used panties... or who knows what.
Online numbers are crazy high for the rematch, some sites are running with an alleged purse close to $190 Million to split between them, crazy.
 
