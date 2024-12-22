AstralPanda
It wasn't initially though. Seems like barely anyone knew who Tom was.I’m waiting with bated breath and anticipation. If this gets done it’s the biggest fight you can make in 2025 by a wide margin.
Enough to snort without worry for the rest of Jon’s life.So, do we know how much is "fuck you money"?
What fury and Usyk just madeSo, do we know how much is "fuck you money"?
If Jon loses will you give Aspinall full credit?Da goat gonna body this scrub and y’all gonna act like it’s nothing
Enlighten me. How much did they make?What fury and Usyk just made
This is what leads me to believe the fight is never happening, the UFC wont pay anything close to boxing money.What fury and Usyk just made
Let the man eatI cannot tolerate this balloon of a man chewing with his mouth open and screaming on the mic constantly. Disgusting, noisy, uneducated fatso.
Online numbers are crazy high for the rematch, some sites are running with an alleged purse close to $190 Million to split between them, crazy.Enlighten me. How much did they make?
Surely this time fury couldn't demand some absurd 70-30 split, right?
Turki probably paid them whatever he had in the pocket of a random suit he had forgotten about a decade ago. Which could mean a huge gold bar, a platinum necklace, used panties... or who knows what.